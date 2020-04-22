Safest cars in India as rated by Global NCAP

6. Tata Tiago and TigorGlobal NCAP rating: 4/5

The Tiago hatchback and Tigor compact sedan were both awarded four stars in the crash tests, managing to score 12.52 out of 17 for adult occupancy. Both also managed a 3-star child occupancy rating (34.15/49) — they were marked down for the lack of Isofix child-seat mounts. The Tiago’s ₹4.60 lakh starting price makes it the most affordable car with a 4-star Global NCAP rating. Tata Tigor prices start at ₹5.75 lakh and go up to ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

5. Volkswagen PoloGlobal NCAP rating: 4/5

Despite lacking some kit available on present-day models, such as ABS and seat-belt reminders, the VW Polo with two airbags managed to score a solid 4-star rating for adult-occupant protection (12.54/17) way back in 2014. It also scored three stars for child occupant protection (29.91/49) despite lacking the now standard Isofix child-seat mounts. Top-spec variants of the hatchback now come with traction control, ESC, hill-start assist and a rear parking camera. Prices range from ₹5.82-9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

4. Mahindra MarazzoGlobal NCAP rating: 4/5

The first made-in-India MPV to earn a 4-star rating is also the safest MPV in India. The Marazzo scored 12.85 out of 17 in adult safety and 22.22 out of 49 in child occupancy (two stars) thanks to kit such as dual front airbags, ABS, a driver’s side seat-belt reminder, front seat-belt pretensioners and Isofix anchorages for the rear seats — standard across all variants. In BS4 form, Mahindra’s MPV was priced between ₹9.99-14.68 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), which means Marazzo prices are bound to increase in the near future.

3. Tata NexonGlobal NCAP rating: 5/5

While the Nexon secured four stars (13.56/17) the first time it was crash-tested, Tata upgraded all variants with a seat-belt reminder for the front seats (which has since become mandatory) and sent it in for Round 2. This time, the Nexon also managed to pass the UN95 side-impact protection requirements and became India’s first 5-star car, securing 16.06 out of 17 for adult occupancy. The Nexon’s child-occupancy rating is three stars (25/49). All variants come with two airbags and Isofix child-seat mounts as standard. Do note, the model tested was the pre-facelift car and has since been upgraded to meet pedestrian protection norms. Currently, the Nexon range is priced from ₹6.95-12.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

2. Tata AltrozGlobal NCAP rating: 5/5

Tata’s second model to get a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection (16.13/17), the Altroz didn’t score as well on child occupant protection, securing three stars (29/49). Nonetheless, the Altroz ranks as the safest hatchback tested by Global NCAP. Standard safety kit across the Altroz range (₹5.29-9.29 lakh, ex-showroom, pan-India) includes two airbags and Isofix child-seat mounts. Higher variants add kit such as height-adjustable front seat belts, a rear parking camera, and front and rear fog lamps.

The safest car in India as rated by Global NCAP is the XUV300. Mahindra’s sub-four-metre SUV was awarded five stars for adult occupancy (scoring 16.42/17) and four stars for child occupant protection (scoring (37.44/49). It subsequently won Global NCAP’s first-ever Safer Choice award. Entry-level W4 and W6 variants (₹8.30-9.99 lakh) are equipped with two airbags, rear disc brakes and Isofix child-seat mounts. While the higher-spec W8 and W8(O) variants cross the ₹10 lakh mark (₹10.60-12.69 lakh, ex-showroom, pan-India), they come with more safety kit; the range-topping version gets seven airbags, front parking sensors, electronic stability programme, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a rear parking camera.