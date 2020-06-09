Motorbike rental company sets up free vehicle sanitisation centres in Bengaluru

Ontrack, a Bengaluru-based motorbike rental company, is offering free vehicle sanitisation services. A team of workers, predominantly comprising daily wage earners who lost their jobs during the last two months, have been trained to sanitise two wheelers, auto-rickshaws and four wheelers at several petrol stations in the city.

Ontrack’s co-founder Harshit Sonthalia says, “As a bike rental company, our vehicles are being sanitised before and after every use. But it got us thinking, what about everyone else? Can people afford to sanitize vehicles regularly? Our vehicles are the first and the last thing we touch before getting in or out of the house, work, or grocery store. So, we decided to scale up our sanitising operation to the masses.”

The company’s other co-founder Vansh Jain adds, “When the lockdown began we provided our bikes free of cost to the police, doctors, and some journalists as well.”

The sanitisation teams are stationed at 12 petrol bunks in the city (listed below) from 9 am to 7 pm. Harshit claims the teams can sanitise a vehicle in 30 seconds, using a bio-organic disinfectant approved by the Institute for Industrial Research and Toxicology.

According to Vansh, the teams have sanitised 31,000 vehicles so far. “Some of the daily wage workers we employed are going back to their old jobs. So, we are looking to increase our manpower. But there is a big demand for sanitisation. I hope more companies try and replicate this model.”

The sanitisation service, called Swachh Vahan, can be availed from 9 am to 7 pm every day at the 12 Indian Oil petrol stations, including these:-

1. 80 feet Main Road, KHB Village Games, Koramangala

2. Old Madras Road/Swami Vivekananda Road, Indiranagar

3. Jeevanbhima Nagar, Indiranagar

4. Sector 4, HSR Layout Ring Road

5. Sector 2, HSR Layout

6. HAL - Varthur Road, Marathalli

7. Palm Ave, Green Glen Layout, Bellandur

8. Fifth Cross, Bilekahalli, Vijaya Bank Layout