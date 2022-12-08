December 08, 2022 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

Come December 8, Hyderabadis will get to view and buy from a colourful potpourri of Kutch crafts and textiles. This is a first-of-its-kind three-day showcase by Kutch Craft Collective (KCC) which is a coalition of five leading crafts organisations - Kala Raksha, Khamir, Qasab- Kutch Craftswomen Producer Co. Ltd, Shrujan Creation and Vivekanand Rural Development Institute (VRDI).

Under one roof

A few contemporary brands do have a range of handcrafted products but finding curated crafts all under one roof is its uniqueness, says Pankaj Shah, KCC’s co-founder and mentor. The Collective formally registered in 2021, has had its exhibitions in Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai. “The organisations in the coalition have played a significant role in the revival and growth of centuries-old cultural crafts of Kutch while creating livelihood opportunities for thousands of artisan families living in the remote areas of the district. They share a common vision and values and collaborate regularly both at a strategic level and for promotion and market development of r Kutch crafts as well.”

The five organizations bring 12 traditional crafts — textile crafts such as ajrakh, batik and tie-and-dye to non-textile crafts including lacquer work, leather craft and mud craft to the exhibition. The collective, Pankaj says, emerged to counter fake products. “A lot of things happen in the name of crafts, hence most people are not sure if a product is authentic and whether it is made by hand or machine. As these organisations are known for their work on the ground, there is a value added to these products.”

Live demonstrations of the craft by artisans are a regular feature in traditional craft exhibitions but this exhibition will have finished products showcased by the members. “These organizations work independently with around 8,000 artisans across the region hence it will be tough to bring them all in. Each of the organisations also carries with them the stories behind each of the crafts and products.”

Kutch Craft Collective (KCC)’s exhibition is at Craft Council of Telangana, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills from December 8 to December 10