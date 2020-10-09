Brooch the topic

From upcycled silver and art pieces to animals, there is a brooch for every Zoom call

Accessories like bracelets, rings and anklets have felt irrelevant while dressing up for yet another Zoom call or webinar. But statement earrings and neckpieces have been increasing in popularity, and so has the brooch. Kaabia Grewal, co-founder of Outhouse Jewellery, says, “A lot of people hesitate before experimenting with this accessory, but its versatility is undaunted. It was due its time.”

Photographer and artist Naina Redhu, who markets her art as brooches, says there has been increased demand and interest from international clients. “There seems to be more thought in purchase decisions — more art than accessories. I shipped three pieces to an Italian client for her wedding, and one to a long-standing Canadian client in September,” she says. Whether your style is classic or quirky, there is a brooch in the market for you. Here are our picks.

Eye Trinity brooch by Outhouse Jewellery

Outhouse | Eye Promise Trinity Brooch

Keep the evil eye away (if you are a believer) with this everyday piece that features enamel detailing on a 22K gold plating. At ₹3,500 on outhouse-jewellery.com

(Left) Ashoka and (right) Senna — brooches by Lara Morakhia

Lara Morakhia | Gulmohar, Senna, Ashoka

This Mumbai-based designer hand crafts antique jewellery into new pieces. She has created three silver brooches of varying sizes, including the double pin Senna that “would look great on a man wearing a bandhgala”. Gulmohar is the statement piece, and is inspired by the tropical flowering tree and its spreading branches. From ₹50,000 onwards, on laram.in. Or WhatsApp 7738627625

Pearl brooch by Zara

Zara | Contrast Brooch With Natural Pearl

The high fashion retailer’s accessory line features this brooch that has a natural freshwater peart nestled on concentric metal rings. A subtle, abstract number for those who want to make an effort yet not feel overdressed. At ₹1,490, on zara.com

Lemur wooden brooch by Nicobar

Nicobar | Lemur Magnet Brooch

This snap magnet brooch, made of sheesham wood and inlaid with hand-beaten metal, can be used on clothes, bags, and scarves. Options include giraffes, elephants and lions, but the unusual lemur motif is the most eye-catching of the lot. At ₹1,800, on Nicobar.com

Khaos Philos art brooches by Naina Redhu

Khaos Philos | Art brooches

Naina Redhu paints 2-, 2.5- and 3-inch diameter canvases, backed with magnets, that double up as brooches. Pick from abstract, structural and a 3D paint series in a burst of colours and metallic hues. From ₹3,000 onwards, on naina.co

Amrapali Bee brooch

Amrapali | Bee and leaf brooch

Pick nature-inspired options crafted out of precious stones. Like this bee — studded with diamonds and rubies — with an aquamarine body, or a leaf made with tsavorite and diamonds set in gold. From ₹40,000 onwards, in Amrapali stores across the country.

Styling tips

Elevate: A simple cotton blazer with a gold brooch or wear a textured fabric like a plain linen dress to bring out the colours of art brooches.

Experiment: Wear it on the side or middle of the collar on your shirt. Wear multiple brooches as buttons. In winters, use the brooch magnet to tuck two edges of a stole or scarf and style it accordingly.