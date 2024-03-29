BMW Joytown brings The Chainsmokers and Diljit Dosanjh to Mumbai

March 29, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Here is something for music aficionados and motorheads to look forward to. Come April second weekend, Mumbai’s MMRDA R2 Ground in BKC will play host to BMW Joytown — a two-day fest that brings music, dance, automobiles, and food under one roof. In its second edition, the festival will stage performances by electro-pop act The Chainsmokers and popstar Diljit Dosanjh. Attendees will also have access to a curated line-up of BMW cars and bikes, coupled with driving sessions and expert stuntmen will showcase their drifting skills.

Past and present

“The brand held India’s first motoring, music and lifestyle festival in Delhi in December 2022, and Mumbai and Bengaluru in January 2023,” says Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, adding that Joytown’s maiden edition was attended by nearly 19,000 people. “It had performances by 27 artistes, and dishes by 60 culinary and gourmet food brands,” he adds.

The artiste line-up this year also includes musicians Karan Kanchan and Armaan Malik, and band When Chai Met Toast. “The event has eight prominent artistes, and 20 culinary and gourmet food brands, including Lil Gamby Pizza Shop & Bar, I’m wholesome, Sage and Olio, Bademiya and Nara Thai India. Over 10,000 tickets have already been sold,” informs Vikram.

Zoned in!

This edition showcases BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad range across different zones. “The BMW zone has dedicated display areas for the brand’s cars, like city circuit for sedans, adventure trail for BMW X range, adrenaline alley for BMW M cars and BMW electric zone for BMW i electric vehicles,” says Vikram.

He shares that the Mini zone will feature two iconic Mini models: Mini Countryman and Mini Three-Door Hatch. “This zone will also host activities like spray painting a Mini, caricature-making, tattoo art and face painting,” he adds. For biking enthusiasts, The Motorrad Garage at BMW Motorrad zone displays the full range of the automobile giant’s bikes, including revered vintage models. “It also has an array of high-quality gear and fashionable apparel for the discerning riders. The zone will also have a Beer Garden and jaw-dropping stunts and drifts by expert stuntmen,” he states..

BMW Joytown will be held at Mumbai’s MMRDA R2 Ground in BKC on April 12 and 13. Tickets start at ₹6,999 on in.bookmyshow.com.

