U.S. Sanctions Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

The United States announced sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden stepped up sanctions on Russia, including a freezing of funds. The news came as the Russian invasion of Ukraine deepened and, on a day when the U.S. introduced a resolution at the UN Security Council condemning the invasion and calling for it to end.

“In alignment with the decision by our European allies, the U.S. will join them in sanctioning President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and members of the Russian national security team,” White House Press Secretary said on Friday. It is rare for the U.S. to sanction a head of state.

All property and interests in property of Mr. Putin, Mr. Lavrov and eleven of their national security team that are in the U.S. or in control of U.S. persons are blocked as a result of the sanctions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said “further costs” could be imposed on Russia for its “appalling” behaviour.