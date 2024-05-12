A matter of taste | Mother’s Day tipples

Cinco de Mayo — a yearly celebration held on May 5 in remembrance of Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 — just went by, World Cocktail Day is just around the corner and we are inching towards Mothers’ Day with every passing hour. To keep the festive spirit high, we are doling out a potent concoction to address both days while serving up something special for dear mama!

Mama margarita

I have it on good authority that young mothers — or, more correctly, mothers of tiny tots — like their drinks stiff and short with a good dose of sourness. Nothing beats a Margarita then. Shake up tequila and lemon juice with some orange liqueur (Triple Sec is the norm but I prefer Cointreau) and serve it up in a stemmed glass. Skip the salty rim, it only makes the drink less yum.

Baby bellinis

There is something about a bellini that says Sunday brunch like no other drink. Okay, maybe mimosas. But between the two, you cannot go wrong when planning a daytime fiesta. Peach purée and sparkling wine or orange juice and sparkling wine, as long as it is fizzy and gently heady, are the perfect way to let mum while the day away.

Wine and cheeseboard

Again — although it would certainly help — you need not think up a fancy gourmet meal to win the day. Just a well-appointed cheeseboard paired with an easy red wine like a Pinot Noir from Victoria Australia (or Washington/ Oregon state) is a thoughtful combination. If she prefers white wine, look for a rich Burgundian white with a touch of oak or perhaps a Chardonnay from South America (Chile and Argentina come to mind). Just ensure that nothing is too heady (avoid wines over 13.5% alcohol by volume) or pungent (avoid cheeses like Munster and the blue varieties).

Sparkling wine

When in doubt, dazzle with bubbles. That’s my adage and so far I am yet to see it not perform. Champagne, sure, but consider others too — like Franciacorta from Italy, Cap Classique from South Africa, and let us not forget others, like Southern reaches of the United Kingdom and Tasmania in Australia, which make absolutely stunning sparklers. Bubbles need no fixed pairing, get creative and serve it up with whatever she is generally fond of — it is a good way to also show that you know her tastes and preferences.

Zero percent

Not everything has to be heady and intoxicating. A simple drink like a well-made lemonade could also do the trick. Other options include buttermilk and iced tea. In case you wish to go hipster, think kombucha and kefir.

Remember, whatever you eventually concoct does not have to be the best drink in the world; it need not have a garnish to launch a thousand Insta pages, or glassware which was procured from the erstwhile Bohemian republic — all it has to show is that you care deeply. And if you can make it taste nicely balanced, then that is truly a win.