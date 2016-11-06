Education Plus

INTERNSHIP

Game Development intern at Photon Tadpole Studios

Category: Software

Location: Mumbai

Stipend: Rs. 5000-10000/month

Eligibility: All students

Website: http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH676

Content Writer intern at Indiefolio

Category: Content writing/Journalism

Location: Work from home

Stipend: Rs. 3000-5000/month

Eligibility: All students

Website: http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH677

Customer Relationship intern at Rejuvenate

Category: Corporate/Communication/ Branding

Location: Bengaluru

Stipend: Rs. 5000/month

Eligibility: Commerce/Media students and business/management-PG students

Website: http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH678

Marketing Executive intern at USDS

Category: Marketing

Location: Hyderabad

Stipend: Rs. 5000-7000/month

Eligibility : All students

Website: http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH679

Courtesy: www.twenty19.com

The Hindu Education Plus
