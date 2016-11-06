INTERNSHIP

Game Development intern at Photon Tadpole Studios
Category: Software
Location: Mumbai
Stipend: Rs. 5000-10000/month
Eligibility: All students
Website: http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH676
Content Writer intern at Indiefolio
Category: Content writing/Journalism
Location: Work from home
Stipend: Rs. 3000-5000/month
Eligibility: All students
Website: http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH677
Customer Relationship intern at Rejuvenate
Category: Corporate/Communication/ Branding
Location: Bengaluru
Stipend: Rs. 5000/month
Eligibility: Commerce/Media students and business/management-PG students
Website: http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH678
Marketing Executive intern at USDS
Category: Marketing
Location: Hyderabad
Stipend: Rs. 5000-7000/month
Eligibility : All students
Website: http://bit.ly/Twenty19TH679
Courtesy: www.twenty19.com
Please Email the Editor