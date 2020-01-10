Narpath Raman gets inside your head

From management consultant to mentalist, Narpath Raman’s career path is interesting to trace. At 23, he quit his job to become a street performer in Bengaluru, inspired by the work of Derren Brown and David Blaine. Six years later, he has performed at numerous corporate shows, and has even stumped former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, into revealing his first crush. “That was an incredible experience,” says the Chennai native, who returns to the city on January 11 for his first big show here.

This is, however, his second attempt at performing here. “The last time was during the 2015 floods — obviously, no one could make it,” says Raman. The show is an important one for him, as it will be recorded (with his audience) to promote his work online and on social media. “I would love to do some local content, but the main focus will be on doing bits that will appeal to anyone, anywhere,” he says, when asked what one can expect at tonight’s event.

Mentalism is still in its nascent stages in India, he feels, and there has only been a slight improvement since he began. “I was going through a tough phase in life, including the death of a close family member. I have always been reticent and under-confident, but I was thoroughly fascinated by mentalism — practising it became a form of therapy,” says the self-taught artiste. He recalls being kicked out of cafés and malls, and being looked at with suspicion when he approached people of any gender. “The men thought I was trying to rob them, and the women thought I was trying to hit on them,” he laughs. And so he took to the streets, before building up the skill to perform at open mic shows and beyond.

Not a party trick

Raman is very clear about one thing. “I am not a mind reader. Although what I do might look like it, there is a science behind it. There are verbal and non-verbal cues, among other factors,” he explains. Could he “read” my mind over the phone? “I’m working on it; perhaps the next time we speak, I will be prepared for it,” he says.

While there is a whole gamut of scientific and behavioural tactics that he uses, Raman is quite spiritual in his approach to life. He believes in the law of attraction, and its power to make your ambitions come true. But that is not why the show is titled God’s Child 101. “I don’t believe in God, but I do believe that we are not here by chance. We say we are just one in almost eight billion people. But the fact that we are born human itself means we have a purpose,” he says, concluding the conversation on a philosophical note.

God’s Child 101 takes place on January 11 from 7 pm, at SOCO, Bamboo Bar, Savera Hotel. Tickets from ₹299 on in.bookmyshow.com.