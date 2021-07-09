United in song

A virtual concert by the San Diego Master Chorale and the Voices of Chennai hopes to raise funds for COVID-19 relief in India

Voices unite across oceans for a COVID-19 fundraiser

The Madras Rotary, San Diego Master Chorale (SDMC), The Voices of Chennai, and The House of India San Diego come together to help overcome the effects of COVID-19 in India. To mark its 60th anniversary, SDMC under the leadership of president Lawrence McIntosh and music director John K Russell, recalls the many singers of Indian descent who have lent their voices to the ensemble and reaches out to the Rotary Club of Madras to aid its vaccination drive set up in collaboration with the Government of Tamil Nadu.

The Voices of Chennai led by Sangita Santosham, a musical theatre singer who has performed to acclaim in India and abroad has assembled voices from across, including playback singer Sharanya Gopinath, independent artist Shilpa Natarajan, Amrita Frederick of the KUKU company, gospel singers and others.

Deepa Prahalad, an honoree of Thinkers50 India and leader in the re-establishment of San Diego House of India Educational Center, will introduce the choral music programme that will include musical presentations such as ‘Give Us Hope’ by The Voices of Chennai, ‘Alleluia’ by the SDMC and close with ‘I Dream a World’ by the combined choruses.

The programme will conclude with a message from Kapil Chitale, the immediate past president of Rotary Club of Madras, who will share details on the fundraiser. Donations will be used both for Rotary’s vaccination drive and environment-related projects.

To view the free concert and to donate log on to the YouTube channels of the San Diego Master Chorale and the Rotary Club of Madras, from July 10 onwards.