Zendaya on delayed production of ‘Euphoria’ season three: It’s beyond me

In March this year, HBO announced that the third season has been postponed

April 18, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

PTI
Cast member Zendaya attends a premiere for the film “Challengers” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 16, 2024.

Cast member Zendaya attends a premiere for the film “Challengers” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Hollywood star Zendaya says she has no idea when the third season of her popular HBO series Euphoria will begin production.

The Duneactor, who played Rue in the first two seasons of the Sam Levinson-created series and also executive produced the series, said she is "not in charge" of the show's development when asked about the much-awaited season three.

"If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it’s beyond me," Zendaya told Variety at the premiere of her upcoming film Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Also starring Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira, Euphoria began in 2019 with its first season, followed by the sophomore chapter in 2022.

The show follows a group of high school students and their struggle with drugs, love, social media and money as they come of age while trying to establish their identity.

Euphoria was renewed for the third season in February 2022 but it is yet to start shooting.

In March this year, HBO announced that the third season has been postponed.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities," a spokesperson of the company had told Variety.

English cinema / World cinema

