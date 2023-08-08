HamberMenu
Wes Anderson to be honoured at Venice Film Festival

The 80th Venice International Film Festival will commence from August 30

August 08, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

ANI
Director Wes Anderson

Director Wes Anderson | Photo Credit: ERIC GAILLARD

Filmmaker Wes Anderson will be honoured at this year’s Venice International Film Festival. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson will receive the Cartier Glory in Venice on September 1, ahead of the world premiere out-of-competition screening of The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar.

ALSO READ
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’: An oasis of wonder

The new 40-minute work, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade, is inspired by writings from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory author Roald Dahl. Netflix is releasing the film worldwide.

The Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award is designed to honour a cinema personality who has made a particularly original contribution to the contemporary film industry. Announcing the honour, Venice festival director Alberto Barbera said, "Wes Anderson is one of the few directors whose unique and unmistakable style can be recognized with just one frame. His formal universe harks back to a childlike and visionary aesthetic, dominated by pastel colours and obsessive care in preparing strictly symmetrical sequences populated by misfit dreamers who are incurably romantic and cheerful…. The worlds the director creates are plausible and yet completely imaginary and fictitious, buttressed by surreal humour and a disconcerting taste for the vicissitudes of maladjusted families, absent fathers, and imperturbable mothers. Eccentric and highly idiomatic cinema that is always perfectly entertaining and enjoyable.”

The 80th Venice International Film Festival will commence from August 30.

