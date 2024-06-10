GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Vidyut Jammwal joins the cast of Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss’ next

‘Sapta Saagaradaache Ello’ film fame Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE, has been roped in as the female lead for the film

Published - June 10, 2024 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Announcement poster of Vidyut Jammwal and Sivakarthikeyan with AR Murugadoss

Announcement poster of Vidyut Jammwal and Sivakarthikeyan with AR Murugadoss | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vidyut Jammwal is back to Tamil cinema! The actor who previously starred in AR Murugadoss - Vijay’s Thuppakki, as well as Ajith’s Billa II and Suriya’s Anjaan, is reuniting with Murugadoss for his upcoming film with Sivakarthikeyan.

Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murugadoss team up for ‘SK23’

The makers of the film, tentatively titled SK x ARM, took to social media to share the update.

Produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film marks the first time the two are teaming up as the actor and director. Notably, Murugadoss wrote the story and co-produced Siva’s 2014 sports comedy Maan Karate.

Sivakarthikeyan - AR Murugadoss film goes on floors; Rukmini Vasanth to play female lead

Sapta Saagaradaache Ello film fame Rukmini Vasanth, who is making her Tamil debut with Vijay Sethupathi’s ACE, has been roped in as the female lead for the film. Anirudh, who had worked with Sivakarthikeyan in films like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate and Doctor, and had previously collaborated with the filmmaker for Kaththi and Darbar, is handling the music for this film.

Sudeep Elamon has been roped in as the cinematographer while veteran editor Sreekar Prasad is in charge of the cuts. More details on the cast are expected soon.

Watch the new announcement video here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.