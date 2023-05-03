ADVERTISEMENT

‘VD12’: Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Gowtam Tinnanuri launched

May 03, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

Starring Sreeleela in the female lead, the film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander

The Hindu Bureau

Chukkapalli Suresh, Honorary Counsel General of South Korea, Vijay Deverakonda, and Sreeleela at the pooja ceremony of ‘VD12’ | Photo Credit: @SitharaEnts/Twitter

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s next, tentatively called VD12, was launched today with a pooja ceremony. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri (of Jersey fame), the film will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

VD12 has actor Sreeleela playing the female lead. Details of other actors who are part of the film remain unknown at the moment.

ALSO READ
‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ teaser: Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty promise a fun rom-com

The film will have cinematography by popular cinematographer Girish Gangadharan in his Telugu debut. Navin Nooli, who got a National Film Award for Best Editing for Gowtam’s Jersey, is the editor of the new film.

S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the film under their Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Trailer of ‘Bhuvana Vijayam’, starring Sunil and Vennela Kishore, out

Notably, Anirudh has an impressive line-up of films coming up. He is scoring the music for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Rajinikanth’s Jailerand his next with TJ Gnanavel, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, Jr NTR’s NTR30, and Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi.

Vijay Deverakonda, last seen in Liger, will be seen alongside Samantha in Kushi, which is set for a release on September 1. Sreeleela will be seen in Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Nithiin’s Nithiin 32, Ram Pothineni’s BoyaRAPO, Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28, and Vaisshnav Tej’s PVT04

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US