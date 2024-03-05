GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three years of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’: Santhosh Narayanan says the artists involved got “zero cents” as revenue

In a short video, the composer also thanked the audience for the outstanding response to the video which has cumulatively garnered a billion streams

March 05, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ and Santhosh Narayanan

Poster of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ and Santhosh Narayanan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a video shared via X, music director Santhosh Narayanan, on the occasion of three years since the release of the viral video song ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ has said that those involved have not made any revenue. 

In a short video, the composer started by thanking the audience for the outstanding response to the video which has cumulatively garnered a billion streams. Santosh went on to say that the music label that made the song approached them promising 100 per cent of the rights, revenues and royalties from the song but the three artists involved (him along with Dhee and Arivu) have not made any revenue from it till now. 

Santhosh also said that they tried their best to reach out to the label and have not gotten a response yet. The composer added that he is now planning on starting his own label so that indie artists can have a “smooth and transparent platform to publish their work and earn revenue.

He concluded the video by stating that his YouTube account had also been taken down and he promised the indie artists that their dues would be covered soon. 

‘Enjoy Enjaami’ is written and sung by lyricist Arivu along with Dhee while the single was composed and arranged by Santhosh under the music label Maajja, an independent platform launched by Indian producer AR Rahman. 

