‘The Boys’ renewed for Season 5 at Prime Video

The season five order for the satirical superhero series comes weeks ahead of the fourth season’s debut on Prime Video

Published - May 15, 2024 11:38 am IST

PTI
Release date announcement poster of ‘The Boys’ Season 4

Release date announcement poster of ‘The Boys’ Season 4 | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday announced that it has renewed the critically-acclaimed series The Boys for a fifth season.

The season five order for the satirical superhero series comes weeks ahead of the fourth season's debut on Prime Video, a press release said.

Created by Erik Kripke, The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The show's fourth season will start streaming on Prime Video with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on July 18.

‘The Boys’ Season 4 teaser trailer: Homelander takes on Starlight, as new allies and foes emerge

"In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late," the official logline read.

The Boys features an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four also will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast.

Column | Is the ‘anti-superhero’ genre of movies and shows at risk of getting saturated?

The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

“We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans," he added.

The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Mexican spin-off of ‘The Boys’ in the works at Amazon

