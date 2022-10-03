Movies

Teaser of Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ criticised for ‘poor’ VFX

A still from the teaser

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: T-Series

The teaser of Prabhas’ pan-Indian mythological film Adipurush has been receiving some heavy online criticism for its poor visual graphics. The teaser was unveiled by the makers on Sunday during a grand teaser launch event that was held in Ayodhya.

Though the teaser has certainly added to the hype of the film, the VFX and CGI seem to be quite a concern, with many Twitter users even wondering if this is a live-action film adaptation.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is an adaptation of Ramayana with Prabhas starring as lord Ram. Kriti Sanon plays Sita, Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, a version of Raavan, and Sunny Singh plays Lakshman.

Produced by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telugu cinema
Indian cinema
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2022 12:55:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/teaser-of-prabhas-starrer-adipurush-criticised-for-poor-vfx/article65965726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY