Sivakarthikeyan-Madonne Ashwin’s ‘Maaveeran’ gets release date

The ‘Mandela’ director’s second film also features Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu and others

April 22, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sivakarthikeyan stars in Madonne Ashwin’s ‘Maaveeran’

Mandela director Madonne Ashwin’s second feature, Maaveeran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar as leads, will release in theatres on August 11, the makers have announced.

The film also features Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Saritha, Sunil and others.

The makers announced the release date with a video. It features behind-the-scene vignettes from Maaveeran’s making. The film’s Telugu title is Mahaveerudu.

Madonne Ashwin won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director for his 2021 political satire, Mandela. The film starred Yogi Babu as a barber whose vote settles the fate of a panchayat election.

In Maaveeran, Sivakarthikeyan reportedly essays the role of a cartoonist. The film’s music is composed by Bharath Shankar. The cinematographer is Vidhu Ayyanna while the editor is Philomin Raj.

