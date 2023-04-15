Shraddha Srinath joins the cast of Venkatesh’s ‘Saindhav’

April 15, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

We had previously reported that a pan-India action drama fronted by Venkatesh, titled Saindhav, is in the works. Sailesh Kolanu, best known for the police procedural franchise HIT is directing the film which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It’s now known that Shraddha Srinath is also a part of the cast.

The Jersey actor took to her social media handles to share her first look from the film. She plays a character named Manognya.

Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment, the film’s first schedule was wrapped up recently in Hyderabad. Santosh Narayanan is handling the music of Saindhav while S Manikandan is in charge of the cinematography. The film will release in all southern languages and Hindi on December 22.