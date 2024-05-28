GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Sean Bean to play gang leader in ‘This City Is Ours’

Sean Bean will star as gang leader Ronnie Phelan in Liverpool crime series ‘This City is Ours’

Published - May 28, 2024 05:28 pm IST

ANI
Sean Bean.

Sean Bean. | Photo Credit: sean_bean_official/Instagram

Actor Sean Bean is to star as a gang leader in Stephen Butchard's epic Liverpool-set crime series This City is Ours, reported Deadline.

The two-time BAFTA-winning Game of Thrones alum will play Ronnie Phelan in the series, which will also star James Nelson-Joyce (Bird, A Thousand Blows) as Ronnie's friend, Michael Kavanagh, Hannah Onslow (Empire of Light, This Is Going to Hurt) as Diana Williams, Michael's partner, and Jack McMullen (Hijack, Ford V Ferrari) as Ronnie's son, Jamie Phelan.

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 review: Sean Bean’s marvellous villainy saves the show

Created by Butchard (The Good Mothers) and directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings), This City is Ours follows Kavanagh's journey working with Phelan as he falls in love for the first time and sees in his future something to win and something to lose, which is set against the backdrop of the disintegration of his gang.

Bean's previous BBC series was 2022's Marriage, which starred Nicola Walker. That same year, he received a BAFTA for the BBC prison drama Time. He also appeared as Thomas Cromwell in Butchard's Disney+ series Shardlake.

This City is Ours is written by Butchard with Robbie O'Neill writing further episodes. Producer is Simon Maloney (Peaky Blinders, I May Destroy You). Executive producers are Harries, Rebecca Hodgson and Sian McWilliams for Left Bank, Butchard and Dibb, and Jo McClellan for the BBC.

ALSO READ:‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 review: Class and power struggles chug along on well-oiled tracks

Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally. Additional funding and support comes from the Liverpool Film Office through its Liverpool City Region Production Fund, reported Deadline.

