Prime Video locks premiere date for Tamil series ‘Inspector Rishi’

Created by Nandhini JS, the horror crime drama features actor Naveen Chandra along with Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel

March 14, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster of ‘Inspector Rishi’.

The poster of ‘Inspector Rishi’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Video announced the premiere date of its upcoming Tamil original, Inspector Rishi. Created by Nandhini JS, the horror crime drama features actor Naveen Chandra along with Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel.

Ritu Varma to star opposite Sree Vishnu in ‘Swag’

Inspector Rishi traces the journey of a skeptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan, whose steadfast convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences. As Rishi navigates through this case replete with horror and suspense, he confronts formidable obstacles, both in unravelling the mysteries shrouding the crime and grappling with his own inner turmoil.

ALSO READ: Naveen Chandra: I will cherish the ‘Month of Madhu’ experience all my life

As a creator, working on Inspector Rishi has been a deeply gratifying experience and I am grateful for this collaboration. Integrating a police procedural with horror and mystery has allowed me to explore new dimensions of storytelling, delving deeper into the eerie and enigmatic world of Inspector Rishi,” said Nandhini JS.

