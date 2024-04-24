GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paris Jackson, Shameik Moore to lead ‘One Spoon of Chocolate’ drama

Directed by renowned rapper and filmmaker RZA, the production marks a significant milestone for the artist, who has been nurturing the project since its inception over a decade ago

April 24, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

ANI
Paris Jackson arrives at the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Paris Jackson arrives at the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party | Photo Credit: WILLY SANJUAN

Shameik Moore and Paris Jackson will be playing lead roles in the upcoming drama film 'One Spoon of Chocolate,' currently underway in Atlanta.

Directed by renowned rapper and filmmaker RZA, the production marks a significant milestone for the artist, who has been nurturing the project since its inception over a decade ago, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The film, penned by RZA himself, centres around the journey of an ex-military convict seeking solace in a small town, only to encounter a tumultuous mix of love, danger, and unforeseen challenges. With Moore and Jackson leading the cast, supported by a stellar ensemble including RJ Cyler, Harry Goodwins, and Blair Underwood, anticipation for the film is palpable.

Oscars 2024: Distinct styles, themes and creators make up this year’s Best Animated Feature nominees

RZA, known for his directorial debut in 'The Man With the Iron Fists' and subsequent work in 'Love Beats Rhymes,' brings his distinctive vision to 'One Spoon of Chocolate.' Reflecting on the project's lengthy gestation period, RZA expressed his enthusiasm for embarking on this cinematic endeavour. He stated in a conversation, "I've never been so excited to start a journey as I am about this. And with the great team and cast I have beside me, we are destined for a classic."

The film's production journey has been a labour of love for RZA and his team, spanning over 13 years from conception to realisation. Producer Paul Hall, alongside executive producers Joe Genier, Talani Diggs, and Mitchell Divine Diggs, have played integral roles in bringing the project to fruition. With RZA's adept direction, coupled with the talents of Moore, Jackson, and the rest of the cast, the film 'One Spoon of Chocolate' promises to be a compelling exploration of redemption, resilience, and the complexities of human relationships.

