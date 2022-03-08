New on Disney+ Hotstar in March: ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘The Dropout’ and more

A documentary on singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards are the other highlights on the platform

Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform this month:

MARVEL TITLES

Moon Knight (30 March)

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Cast: Oscar Issac, Ethan Hawke and Gaspard Ulliel.

PIXAR TITLES

Turning Red (11 March)

‘Turning Red’ | Photo Credit: Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying with her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.

Cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red

“Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red” is a feature documentary about the all-women team at the helm of Pixar’s original feature, “Turning Red”. With behind-the-scenes access to Director Domee Shi and her core leadership crew, this story shines a light on the powerful professional and personal journeys that brought this incredibly comical, utterly relatable, and deeply heartfelt story to the screen.

DISNEY TITLES

Cheaper by the Dozen (18 March)

The funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff and Kylie Rogers.

The Wonderful Springtime with Mickey Mouse (25 March)

The Wonderful Spring Of Mickey Mouse is the second extended length special in the second season of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. In this new Spring special, Mickey Mouse and his friends explore the promise of the spring season through the lens of a unique nature documentary.

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (25 March)

Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.” Directed by Stacey Lee, “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u” is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club. “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on March 25, 2022.

Cast: Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro, Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger

20th STUDIOS TITLE

West Side Story (2 March)

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zelger, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno, and others.

Parallèles (AKA Parallels) (23 March)

Four childhood friends, Sam, Bilal, Romane and Victor, are leading a calm existence in a peaceful village in the mountains when a mysterious event turns their worlds upside down. In a split second, the universe discards its rules and reshuffles everything: the present, the future and multiverses merge, separating the teens and sending them into parallel worlds, in different time frames. They set about trying to fathom out what happened and strive to find each other and turn the clocks back, to return to the world “they used to live in.” Facing their potential destinies will be the opportunity to grow up and to see things a new way, as their parents will or as Lieutenant Retz will, having to deal for the first time with an investigation challenging his scientific mind. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

OTHER TITLES

Life & Beth

A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

Cast: Kevin Kane and Susannah Flood.

The Dropout

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series “The Dropout,” the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Cast: Amanda Seyfried & Kate McKinnon

Weekend Family (9 March)

Every weekend, Fred with his girls Clara, Victoire and Romy. Then a new stepmother joins in this happy mix when Fred falls in love with Emma.

Cast: Erric Judor and Annelise Hesme.

94th Academy Awards (28 March)

Each January, the entertainment community and film fans around the world turn their attention to the Academy Awards. Interest and anticipation build to a fevered pitch leading up to the Oscar telecast when hundreds of millions of movie lovers tune in to watch the glamorous ceremony and learn who will receive the highest honours in filmmaking. This year’s Nominations Announcement took place on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.