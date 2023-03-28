HamberMenu
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’ to release on this date

Headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Gladstone among others, the film will have a limited release on October 6 before a wider release on October 20

March 28, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’

First look of ‘Killers of The Flower Moon’ | Photo Credit: Apple

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie Killers of The Flower Moon has a release date. Headlined by a star-studded cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser, the film is set to release in limited theatres in the U.S on October 6, before a wider release on October 20.

Variety also reported that that the Apple Original film will then begin streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Written by Eric Roth, Killers of The Flower Moon is based on David Grann’s 2017 bestseller of the same name. Set in the 1920s Oklahoma, it narrates the Osage Nations murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. With the death toll rising, the then newly created FBI had to take up the case to uncover a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in US history.

ALSO READ: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ first western of his career, says Martin Scorsese

Apart from DiCaprio, De Niro, and Fraser, the film also stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Gary Basaraba, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr, Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

Killers of the Flower Moon is produced by Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Scorse also produces the film along with Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi. DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul have served as executive producers.

