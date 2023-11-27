‘Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1’: First-look teaser of Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ prequel out

November 27, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is working on a prequel to his hit 2022 film Kantara. Today, Hombale Films unveiled the first-look teaser of the film, titled Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.

The teaser begins with a scene from the 2022 film, with the iconic roar that theatres across the nation felt, and goes on to introduce a new trident-weilding character.

Watch | Rishab Shetty on the magic of ‘Kantara’ and why the tale has universal appeal

Revolving around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu, in the southern coastal state of Karnataka, Kantara weaves a magical realistic story on the human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

Plot details of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 remain unknown at the moment. “What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details,” Rishab said earlier while speaking about the film.

B Ajaneesh Loknath is returning to score the music of the sequel along with cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap. The film is co-written by Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 will release in theatres in 2024 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English.

Also starring Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G and Achyuth Kumar, Kantara, was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore and went on to collect Rs 400 crore globally.