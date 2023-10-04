HamberMenu
Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ set to release in two parts

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ also stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

October 04, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’

First look of Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’ | Photo Credit: @tarak9999/Twitter

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, is set to release in two parts. Director Koratala Siva announced the development in a video on Wednesday. The film also stars Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

“The film is set in the backdrop of the forgotten lands of Coastal India. Since the canvas of the film grew too big, we decided to release the film in two parts. This will help us explore our theme in detail,” said Siva in the video.

The first part of ‘Devara’ will release on April 5, 2024. Jr NTR was last seen in RRR, the Oscar-winning period action drama directed by SS Rajamouli, and also starring Ram Charan. Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release is Bawaal, a romantic drama opposite Varun Dhawan.

Rathnavelu is the cinematographer of Devara while Sreekar Prasad is the film’s editor. The film team has roped in the seasoned Sabu Cyril as the production designer. Devara is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K under their banner Yuvasudha Arts 

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

