‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trailer hints at a harrowing end to the Lamberts’ story

June 07, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The trailer of Insidious: The Red Door, the upcoming fifth instalment of the popular horror franchise, dropped earlier today. The film which marks the directorial debut of actor Patrick Wilson opens in theatres on July 7.

The one-minute trailer promises a horrifying end to the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. At one point, we see Wilson’s character Josh get into a CT scan machine only to be followed by the omniscient evil. “To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door,” reads the description of the plot.

Actors Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor also return for the final film. Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass are also part of the cast. Based on a story written by and characters created by Leigh Whannell, Insidious: The Red Door has a script written by Scott Teems.

Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Whannell are producing the film. Steven Schneider, Charles Layton, Ryan Turek, and Brian Kavanaugh Jones have served as executive producers.

Though this upcoming film will be the final chapter of the main series, a spin-off from the franchise titled Thread: An Insidious Tale, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore, is currently in production.