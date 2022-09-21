Here’s how ‘RRR’ can still make a splash at the Oscars 2023

The Film Federation of India, on Tuesday, chose not to submit the international blockbuster film to the 95th Academy Awards under the Best International Feature Film category

Contrary to popular opinion, the Film Federation of India, on Tuesday, chose not to submit SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR to the 95th Academy Awards under the Best International Feature Film category. Pan Nalin’s semi-autobiographical Gujarati drama Chhello Show ( Last Film Show) was selected as India’s official entry. However, not all is lost and it seems like RRR might still manage to put on a show at the Oscars.

In an exclusive interview with IndieWire, Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti, who has been the frontrunner of the film’s campaign in the U.S, said that RRR’s Oscar campaign is far from over. “I don’t think RRR is the best movie from India this year. It’s the best movie in the world this year. We’re going to conduct ourselves accordingly,” he said.

Though the film can’t compete for the Best International Feature Film award, it still has a chance to be in the Best Picture category, said Marchetti, adding that the film also has a chance to be nominated under the categories for best original song, direction, screenplay, cinematography, production design, editing, and more.

Interestingly, even lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR might have a chance to be nominated, added Marchetti. “The only thing this news changes is one less award we can go after. There are dozen-plus others we can go for now. This film is the whole package.”

Marchetti is now focused on achieving a hectic feat, that of keeping the film at the forefront of discussions amidst the overwhelming competition. He said that he would like the members of the Academy to watch the film in theatres, and not just on the Academy Screening Portal. “Right now, our focus is getting voters to see the film as Rajamouli intended it on the big screen. I do think this film benefits from the vibe an audience gives it — but it is great wherever you see it,” he said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Rajamouli spoke to IndieWire during the Toronto International Film Festival about the Oscar campaign. “I have absolutely no idea about this process — I’ve never thought about it. I don’t know how the whole thing works. Obviously, for an Indian filmmaker, the Oscar is a very, very big deal. Everyone dreams about it. But only a few times have we had a chance to be nominated. Whatever has happened so far with this film has happened completely organically, and that has given us the encouragement to go further,” he said.