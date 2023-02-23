Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy’ gets a sequel

February 23, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - Los Angeles

Actor Dave Bautista is returning with My Spy.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, My Spy is getting a sequel with Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong in the lead roles. My Spy: The Eternal City is casting up as it heads toward a production start date this February and has added Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Flula Borg to the franchise.

The first film was initially a theatrical play but ultimately was released by Amazon Prime rather than in theatres in North America.

My Spy revolves around Bautista’s JJ, who is tasked with monitoring a young girl, Sophie (Coleman), and her widowed mother (Parisa Fitz-Henley), who are on the run from her international terrorist brother-in-law (Greg Bryk). After Sophie discovers JJ is a spy, she forces him to ply his spycraft to her benefit.

The sequel will be directed by Peter Segal. ”We were so delighted with the success of My Spy. It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers along with some very exciting additions,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.