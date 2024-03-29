GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Christopher Nolan and wife Emma Thomas to get British knighthood and damehood

Their recognition comes after their biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb”, swept the awards season, notably at the Academy Awards earlier this month

March 29, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

PTI
Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

The Oscar-winning director of “Oppenheimer”, Christopher Nolan, and his wife and producer Emma Thomas, will receive a knighthood and damehood for their services to film, according to a statement from the UK government.

Oscars 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ wins Best Picture in epic landslide

Their recognition comes after their biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, the “father of the atomic bomb”, swept the awards season, notably at the Academy Awards earlier this month, where the movie won seven Oscars, including best film and best director.

Nolan, 53, had previously been nominated for "Memento,” “Inception” and “Dunkirk." News of their honours was a bit of a surprise, because they are usually handed out twice in the year, once to mark the new year and then on the birthday of King Charles III, who confers the honours. They are sometimes awarded after special achievements, often related to sports and the arts.

The honours are formally awarded at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, often by the UK monarch in person. However, the king is currently not undertaking any royal duties, because he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Born in London to a British father and American mother, Nolan met his future wife, Thomas, 53, while they both attended University College London. They have four children and run a production company, Syncopy, which has been behind many of their blockbusters.

‘Oppenheimer’ movie review: A strange, surreal, stirring saga from Nolan in his element 

When Nolan was presented with the British Film Institute Fellowship earlier this year for being “one of the world's most innovative and influential film directors”, he credited his wife.

He said he never felt alone making films as Thomas “always saw things the same way I did in terms of the importance of the medium.”

Addressing the audience at this year's Academy Awards, Nolan noted cinema is just over a century old.

“Imagine being there 100 years into painting or theatre,” said Nolan, who shared the best-picture award with his wife and producer. “We don't know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I'm a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”

