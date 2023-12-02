Automotive series ‘The Grand Tour’, on Prime Video, set to end

December 02, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST

The Grand Tour, the automotive series, is not moving forward at Amazon Prime Video. The current hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are set to end their association with the series.

According to Variety, Clarkson, May and Hammond have returned from filming the show’s final special in Zimbabwe, which will launch at a later date next year and conclude the fifth season. A special set in Mauritania will launch before that, in February.

The series could explore other hosts, though the idea hasn’t been greenlit yet. Clarkson confirmed the development on Instagram.

The Grand Tour premiered in 2016, after Clarkson, May and Hammond exited from the BBC series, Top Gear. Clarkson was fired for punching a producer. On November 21, the BBC announced that Top Gear wasn’t returning anytime soon. Variety reported that Amazon Prime Video declined to comment.