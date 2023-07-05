Alphonse Puthren teams up with Ilaiyaraaja for ‘Gift’

July 05, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Director Alphonse Puthren, who recently helmed the Malayalam film Gold, has announced his next. The filmmaker’s upcoming project is titled Gift and it will feature music by Ilaiyaraaja.

Apart from direction, Alphonse will also handle the film’s story and editing while Ilaiyaraaja is also in charge of the lyrics. The veteran musician will compose seven songs in the film and will lend his voice to one of them.

The film stars Sandy, Kovai Sarala, Sahana Sarvesh, Magalakshmi Sudarshan, Sampath Raj, Raahul, Charlie, Raichal Rabecca, Crawford, Gopalan Palakkad and Cycle Mani. Produced by Raahul of Romeo Pictures, the film’s cinematography is by Aviral Jha.