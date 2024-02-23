GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alia Bhatt wraps up Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, shares pictures with Vedang Raina

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia

February 23, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

ANI
Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina

Actor Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Jigra’ along with Vedang Raina. Announcing the wrap, Alia on Thursday shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang. Sharing the post, she wrote, “jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon... 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you.”

In the photos, Alia is seen in an all-new short hair look for the film. Alia and Vedang are seen in a candid mood as they sit beside each other. As soon as the pictures were shared, fans and industry members flooded the comment section. Zoya Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and Vasan Bala dropped heart emoticons on Alia's post.Khushi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Vedang, commented white heart emojis.

Vedang shared the same pictures and expressed her excitement on his Instagram handle.He wrote, "And that's a wrap on Jigra @aliaabhatt. A film and a character that has given me as much as taken away from me. A journey that's meant everything. See you at the movies on 27th September."

Helmed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'.

'Jigra' was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. 'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration. Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. Meawhile, 'Jigra' marks the second film of Vedang, who debuted last year with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

