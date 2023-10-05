HamberMenu
Goren Bridge: Bravery

October 05, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Bob Jones

What would you open with the North hand? It is certainly not a clear-cut decision. In a recent team match between a team from Ukraine and a team from the Faroe Islands, both North players chose to pass. They wanted to listen to a round of bidding in the hope that it would help them judge the hand later. Both heard their partner open the bidding one diamond and rebid two hearts. Two hearts was a reverse, promising at least 17 points.

At this table, the Ukrainian North made a splinter bid of four clubs. East doubled to show strength in clubs and South redoubled to show a first-round club control. North might have bid four diamonds to show his diamond control, but North felt he had done enough and bid four hearts. South had a minimum reverse with weak suits, so he also passed.

At the other table, the Faroe Islands’ North, knowing that it often pays to be aggressive with freak hands, raised two hearts to six hearts! We would love a peek at South’s face when his passed-hand partner raised him to slam. It had to be quite a surprise. Six hearts would fail on a bad day, but both major suits behaved and 12 tricks rolled home at both tables. It was a big gain for the Faroe Islands, who went on to win the match.

