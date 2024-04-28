GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein hospitalised

Weinstein was convicted in a New York court in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013

April 28, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - New York

AFP
According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Harvey Weinstein will appear in a New York City court on May 1, 2024. File

According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, Harvey Weinstein will appear in a New York City court on May 1, 2024. File | Photo Credit: AP

Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was hospitalised on April 27 upon his return to New York after the city's highest court overturned his 2020 conviction on sex crime charges.

The 4-3 decision was a shock reversal of one of the defining cases of the #MeToo movement, but Weinstein will remain jailed on a separate 16-year rape sentence handed down in California.

Also Read | A look at past and future cases Harvey Weinstein has faced as his New York conviction is thrown out

"The NYC Department of Corrections determined that Weinstein needed immediate medical attention," his lawyer Arthur L Aidala told AFP in a statement.

"A myriad of tests are being performed on Harvey and he is being kept for observation."

Police told U.S. media that Weinstein had been taken to New York's Bellevue Hospital.

On Thursday, the city's Court of Appeals found the trial judge erred in admitting the testimony of additional women who were allegedly abused by Weinstein but who were not named in the charges brought against him, and ordered a new trial.

Bombshell allegations broke against the Oscar-winning producer in 2017, launching the #MeToo movement that paved the way for women to fight back against sexual violence in the workplace.

Weinstein, 72, was convicted in a New York court in 2020 of the rape and sexual assault of ex-actress Jessica Mann in 2013, and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

He was later sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Related Topics

entertainment (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.