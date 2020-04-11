Apple Music's ‘Stream Local’ initiative to support Indian musicians

Music fans around the globe are wondering how to offer support for Indian artistes during the fear and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the lockdown has led to the entertainment industry ushering in new ways to keep artistes thriving and audiences uplifted in these trying times; one of these avenues is Apple Music’s new initiative ‘Stream Local’ which launched on April 11.

This initiative provides a platform for local music, and some of the artistes included are Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Raval, The Earth Below, Sameer Rahat. Plus, playlists to be featured on Stream Local will include Badshah, Nucleya, The New India, Indian Independent Hits.

Stream Local is also available in South Africa and other parts of Africa, as well as Australia.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook announced on Monday that the company will donate $10 million to the ‘One World: Together at Home’ benefit, a COVID-19 fundraiser organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

One World: Together at Home will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

The event is slated to stream live on April 18 at 5 pm PT or April 19 at 5.30 am IST — ideal for those early risers.