Meghalaya Assembly election result live updates | Counting of votes begins for 59 assembly seats

There will be a total of 383 rounds of counting, with a maximum of nine rounds for the biggest assembly constituency Mawlai in East Khasi Hills District, and four rounds for smaller ACs like Dalu in West Garo Hills District, officials said.
Shillong has the State’s maximum number of 14 Counting Halls, one each for each assembly constituency. West Garo Hills District Counting Centre caters to 11 assembly constituencies and is the second-largest counting centre in the State.
Observers and over 500 micro observers are assisting the Counting Observers at each table. Each table has a counting Observer assisted by four counting assistants.
In seven polling stations, there were cases of non-deletion of mock poll data. These include a polling station in East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat AC, one in West Khasi Hills, Rambhai AC, two in East Garo hills, Songsak AC, two in South West Garo Hills, Salmanpara ACs, and one in Mylliem AC. In the above polling stations, District Electoral Officers (DEO) and ROs (returning officers) have been directed to strictly follow Election Commission protocols on counting.
Also, post-counting of EVMs, five polling stations will be selected at random, through a draw of lots and manual counting of five randomly selected EVMs will be undertaken as per ECI protocols. Additionally, concerned DEOs have issued necessary orders pertaining to traffic arrangements and victory processions post-counting in respect of their concerned districts. -ANI
COMMents
SHARE