Meghalaya Assembly election result live updates | Counting of votes begins for 59 assembly seats

Exit polls by various channels predicted a hung house in Meghalaya

March 02, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 08:31 am IST

Votes polled for the election to the 60-member Meghalaya State Assembly are being counted today. Meghalaya recorded 81.57% voter turnout in the polling held on February 27.

Meghalaya’ Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma said the turnout indicated a wave for the National People’s Party (NPP). “We have received a good response everywhere,” he had said. However, exit polls by various channels predicted a hung house in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 28 said there will not be a hung Assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland, or Meghalaya and that the NDA will form governments with an absolute majority in all the three North-eastern States.

There are 369 candidates contesting the elections. This year the NPP not only contested against its allies, chiefly the BJP in 56 seats but is also facing rival Congress and the new challenger, Trinamool Congress (TMC). Polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate H.D.R. Lyngdoh.