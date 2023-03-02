HamberMenu
Meghalaya Assembly election result live updates | Counting of votes begins for 59 assembly seats

Exit polls by various channels predicted a hung house in Meghalaya

March 02, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 08:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPATs to a strong room after the end of the Meghalaya Assembly polls, at Tura in West Garo Hills District, on February 27, 2023.

Polling officials carry EVMs and VVPATs to a strong room after the end of the Meghalaya Assembly polls, at Tura in West Garo Hills District, on February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Votes polled for the election to the 60-member Meghalaya State Assembly are being counted today. Meghalaya recorded 81.57% voter turnout in the polling held on February 27.

Meghalaya’ Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma said the turnout indicated a wave for the National People’s Party (NPP). “We have received a good response everywhere,” he had said. However, exit polls by various channels predicted a hung house in Meghalaya.

Also Read : Assembly elections 2023 | Meghalaya records 81.75% polling; it’s 85.9% in Nagaland

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 28 said there will not be a hung Assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland, or Meghalaya and that the NDA will form governments with an absolute majority in all the three North-eastern States.

There are 369 candidates contesting the elections. This year the NPP not only contested against its allies, chiefly the BJP in 56 seats but is also facing rival Congress and the new challenger, Trinamool Congress (TMC). Polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate H.D.R. Lyngdoh.

  • March 02, 2023 08:31
    383 rounds of counting to be held in the State

    There will be a total of 383 rounds of counting, with a maximum of nine rounds for the biggest assembly constituency Mawlai in East Khasi Hills District, and four rounds for smaller ACs like Dalu in West Garo Hills District, officials said.

    Shillong has the State’s maximum number of 14 Counting Halls, one each for each assembly constituency. West Garo Hills District Counting Centre caters to 11 assembly constituencies and is the second-largest counting centre in the State.

    Observers and over 500 micro observers are assisting the Counting Observers at each table. Each table has a counting Observer assisted by four counting assistants.

    In seven polling stations, there were cases of non-deletion of mock poll data. These include a polling station in East Jaintia Hills, Khliehriat AC, one in West Khasi Hills, Rambhai AC, two in East Garo hills, Songsak AC, two in South West Garo Hills, Salmanpara ACs, and one in Mylliem AC. In the above polling stations, District Electoral Officers (DEO) and ROs (returning officers) have been directed to strictly follow Election Commission protocols on counting.

    Also, post-counting of EVMs, five polling stations will be selected at random, through a draw of lots and manual counting of five randomly selected EVMs will be undertaken as per ECI protocols. Additionally, concerned DEOs have issued necessary orders pertaining to traffic arrangements and victory processions post-counting in respect of their concerned districts. -ANI

  • March 02, 2023 08:13
    Counting of votes begins for 59 assembly seats in Meghalaya

    Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 a.m. on Thursday amid tight security, a senior election official said.

    Votes polled in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies of the State on February 27 are being counted at 13 centres across the State. Polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

    Twenty-two companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed to guard the counting centres, Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor told PTI.

    Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, as ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is believed to have been holding parleys with the BJP for a possible post-poll alliance.

    The CEO said that 14 counting halls have been arranged in Shillong and 11 in Tura. Over 500 observers have been deployed across the State. The Election Commission has banned victory processions till 4 p.m. on March 4. -PTI

  • March 02, 2023 07:33
    Results for 59 seats of Meghalaya Assembly to be out today, counting to begin at 8

    Results for the 59 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly will be declared on Thursday after the counting of votes which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

    After a high voltage campaign in Meghalaya, voting was held on February 27 for 59 seats of the Meghalaya Assembly and 85.17% of voters cast their vote to decide the fate of 369 candidates. -ANI

