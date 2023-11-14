HamberMenu
Election Commission issues show-cause notice to Priyanka Gandhi for ‘unverified’ statement against PM Modi

The BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of making a "baseless and false" claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings

November 14, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Chitrakoot. File.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Chitrakoot. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on November 14 issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making unverified and false statements with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Acting on a complaint made by the BJP that she had made "false" and "unverified" statements against Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh recently, the poll panel asked her to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.

In its representation to the poll panel, the BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of making a "baseless and false" claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings (PSUs).

She had purportedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi had given away PSU BHEL to his industrialist friends.

