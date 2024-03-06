GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha Polls from Amethi: U.P. Congress leader

Mr. Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019

March 06, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Amethi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on March 6 said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi — a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Mr. Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

Mr. Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Amethi / Uttar Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.