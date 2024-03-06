Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha Polls from Amethi: U.P. Congress leader

March 06, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Amethi

An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on March 6 said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi — a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Mr. Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

Mr. Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.