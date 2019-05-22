Lok Sabha Election 2019

Election Commission rejects Opposition parties' demand on VVPAT verification

A policeman stands guard outside a counting hall, ahead of the counting process for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at Akshardham in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

A policeman stands guard outside a counting hall, ahead of the counting process for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at Akshardham in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

On Tuesday, Opposition demanded that there should be 100% verification of the entire Assembly segment if a mismatch is found during the random check.

The Election Commission on Wednesday rejected the demand of Opposition parties for tallying of the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling booths in each Assembly segment with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) prior to the counting of votes.

Representatives of 22 Opposition parties had met the Commission on Tuesday and raised the demands.

Stating that VVPATs should be counted in five polling booths per Assembly segment before the counting of votes, they had said that in case of any discrepancy is in VVPAT verification, 100% counting of the slips at all polling stations be done in that particular segment.

The Commission took up the matter in his meeting and on Wednesday and after deliberations, decided to reject the demands.

On Tuesday, the Commission failed to give any concrete assurances to 22 Opposition parties who met the poll body demanding that there should be 100% verification of the entire Assembly segment if a mismatch is found during the random check.

