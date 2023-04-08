Muslim community disappointed with Congress for giving only 10 tickets

April 08, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - New Delhi/Bengaluru

The Muslim community leaders are learnt to be disappointed that only 10 candidates from the community have been given ticket by the Congress in the list of 166 names announced so far. They had met the party high command in Delhi, who had apparently responded positively to their demand for more ticket.

However, leaders from the Muslim community felt they had been “ignored” by the Karnataka leadership though the State has about 90 lakh voters and represent 15% of the State. The party has given ticket in Bijapur city, Kalaburagi North, Gangavati, Tumakuru city, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar, Chamarajpet, Ramanagara, Mangaluru, and Narasimharaja.

Other castes

Other communities such as Veerashaiva-Lingayats (17%) have been given 41 seats, Vokkaligas (11%) have been given 39 seats, SCs (17%) have been given 26 seats, STs (7%) have been given 12, OBCs have been given 30 seats, Brahmains have been given five seats, Vysya one seat, Jain one seat, and Christian one seat.

The Muslim community leaders had sought ticket in places where Muslims are the deciding factor, such as Chickpet, Raichur, Hangal, and Shiggaon, among 10 other constituencies.

Meanwhile, a group of community leaders, scholars (Ulema) and Muthavallis (masjid/dargah leaders) held a closed-door meeting with JD(S) leader H.D Kumaraswamy, a source from the party said.

‘Sense of insecurity’

“The last few years of BJP rule in Karnataka has created a sense of insecurity within the community. And we wanted to be with the Congress. But unfortunately, the Congress is not on the same page as us and they think Muslims will vote without addressing the issues raised by us. We have given various representations, but the State leadership of the Congress is not keen on addressing the issues,” a Ulema leader said, on condition of anonymity, adding that ticket distribution showed the “party’s attitude.” This, he said, had pushed them to consider alternatives like the JD(S).

At least in 57 constituencies, Muslims are seen as the deciding votes in Karnataka, claimed the scholar, adding that there are also SC and ST reserved constituencies where Muslims are again deciding votes.

In 2018

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress fielded 17 candidates and of them seven candidates successfully made it to the Assembly. The JD(S) too fielded 17 candidates, but drew a blank. The BJP, relying on Hindu vote bank, had not fielded a single Muslim candidate.