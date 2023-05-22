BJP’s Basanagouda Patil Yatnal takes oath in the name of Hindutva, Gomata

May 22, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Bengaluru:

Though a majority of newly-elect MLAs took oath in the name of God and the Constitution of India, a few of them took oath in the name of voters and local deities.

Before the commencement of the oath-taking ceremony, pro-tem Speaker R.V. Deshpande told newly-elected MLAs to take oath in the name of God or the Constitution and not in the name of individuals.

However, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of the BJP took the oath in the name of Hindutva and Gomata, while Bavaraju V Shivaganga of the Congress, representing Channagiri constituency, took oath in the name of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took the oath in the name of God. Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar himself took the oath in the name of Gangadhar Ajja, his religious guru, whom he regards as God. H.A. Iqbal Hussain of the Congress (Ramangaram) took the oath in the name of voters.

The first-time member Bhagirathi Murulya of the BJP from Sullia took the oath in the name of her local deities and voters. At this stage, irked with the violation of the rule by members, Mr Deshpande told the Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi to see that members took the name in the name of the God or Constitution. Later, a majority of the members followed the rule.

Former Minister Shivananda Patil (Congress) took the oath in the name of 12 th Century social reformer Basaveshwara.

Former Chief Minister G Janardhana Reddy, who seems to be visiting the Vidhana Soudha after a decade, took the oath in the name of “Anjanadri”, the Anjanadri Hill, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Koppal district.

Similarly, a couple of legislators, including G.T. Deve Gowda of the JD(S), paid their due respect to the Goddess Chamundeshwari and took the oath in the name of the deity.

Before the commencement of the proceedings of the House, Mr. Shivakumar took photographs with BJP leaders Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashok and Araga Jnanendra. He took photographs with Mr Janardhana Reddy at the Assembly lounge.

Congress MLAs greeted both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.