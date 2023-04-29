Barred entry into constituency, this Congress candidate uses augmented reality tools for campaigns

April 29, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vinay Kulkarni, the Congress candidate in Dharwad Rural constituency, has adopted augmented reality (AR) technology and deployed interactive videos through an AR web app to boost his campaign, as he was barred by the courts from entering the district in connection with a case.

The 56-year-old is one among the many candidates in the fray in the Karnataka Assembly election this time, who have been using the technology in their campaign.

This latest tool works on a browser-based application and supplements the traditional methods of campaigning through videos, images and audios that are pushed through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The technology helps augment the real environment on a smartphone camera view with digital information such as videos, images and texts that provide an immersive experience to the viewers.

“The trials were conducted two weeks ago, and the electorate liked the novelty in the campaign. After the success, some major politicians, who are unable to give time to their constituencies, are also seeking help,” co-founder and chief technology officer of Bengaluru-based Preksh Innovations, Sharath Chandrashekar, told The Hindu.

The web app was developed in-house and no third party software had been used, he said, claiming that Mr. Kulkarni was the first politician to deploy AR in his campaign in the State.

Better reach

Mr. Kulkarni, a two-time legislator, said, “I am able to reach the people remotely through a different medium and I am able to connect with them better.”

Novel ways of campaigning have become a necessity for the Congress candidate, who was earlier arrested and is an accused in the murder of BJP zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar in June 2016.

With the Supreme Court and the High Court of Karnataka having refused him entry to Dharwad district, Mr. Kulkarni has been camping mainly in the neighbouring Kittur. His wife Shivaleela has been managing the campaign in the constituency while he has been using social media to reach out to the electorate through pre-recorded videos and video calls.

3D models

Mr. Sharath said that though the development team considered using 3D models that have been earlier used in election campaigns in the U.S., they settled for AR since loading a 3D model for downloads would take time in remote areas.

“The AR videos of Mr. Kulkarni can be accessed through a web link or scanning the QR code available in the campaign paraphernalia. This is an easy way and provides a personal touch that the traditional methods cannot give,” he said.