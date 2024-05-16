GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh post-poll violence: Election Commission directs Home Ministry to retain 25 companies of central forces post counting

The poll panel had summoned Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and DGP Harish Gupta to seek “personal explanation” over incidents of violence

Updated - May 16, 2024 09:48 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 09:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy leaves after a meeting with the Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy leaves after a meeting with the Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India on May 16 directed the Union Home Ministry to retain 25 companies of central forces in Andhra Pradesh even after counting of votes on June 4 as it conveyed its displeasure to the State Chief Secretary and the police chief over post-poll violence in the State

In a statement, the ECI said “without mincing any words”, it directs the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police to ensure that such violence is not repeated and all SPs to be tasked with take preemptive measures to avoid such a situation in future.

Andhra Pradesh poll violence: ECI orders AP DGP to put all perpetrators behind bars

The poll panel had summoned Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and DGP Harish Gupta to Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi to seek “personal explanation” over the incidents of violence reported on May 13 and 14.

“The Commission decided to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to retain the 25 CAPF (central armed police force) companies in Andhra Pradesh for 15 days after counting, to control any violence after declaration of results,” the poll panel said.

It said the State government had requested that central forces be retained for 15 days post counting.

Post-poll violence was reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh on May 13 and 14 where Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were held simultaneously on May 13.

The leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have levelled allegations against each other for the incidents.

