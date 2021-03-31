Andhra Pradesh

A.P. under grip of a severe heatwave

A group of labourers protecting themselves with towels from the scorching heat, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday as the maximum day temperature touched 45.9 degrees Celsius in Markapur of Prakasam district, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

As many as 110 mandals out of the total 670 in the State experienced severe heatwave conditions, while normal heatwave condition was experienced in 207 mandals.

Meliaputti of Srikakulam; Denduluru, Kamavarapukota of West Godavari; Renigunta of Chittoor; Sydapuram of Nellore; Kurichedu of Prakasam recorded the maximum day temperatures of more than 45.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast, a similar situation is likely to prevail for the coming days.

