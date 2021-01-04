33 gamblers held, ₹55.39 lakh seized in A.P.’s Krishna district

Thirty-three gamblers were arrested in a joint raid conducted late on January 3 by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police at Ankannagudem village in Krishna district.
The organisers were conducting the banned game in rest houses at fish ponds, said Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Satyanandam.
“On a tip-off that gambling was being organised in a big way, the team led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police [ASP] Jayarami Reddy conducted raid in the village on Sunday midnight, and seized 28 cars, 13 bikes and ₹55.39 lakh from the gamblers,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.
The Nandiwada police have registered a case and the accused will be produced in court, Mr. Jayarami Reddy said.
Instructions have been given to conduct more raids on guest houses, hotels, lodges and in vulnerable areas to prevent gambling and other banned games during Sankranthi festivities, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said.
