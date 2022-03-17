News from world of education - March 17, 2022

Information on exam dates, courses, admissions and Women’s Day celebrations in schools and colleges.

COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE exams in June

The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance examinations will be held on June 19, as a combined examination for admission to over 190 engineering colleges and around 50 private and deemed universities respectively. The test will be held for admissions to B.E/B. Tech programmes for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and Uni-GAUGE member universities and will be conducted online in over 150 cities across India, with over 400 test centres. Applicants can register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com till May 2.

NIU's School of Public Health opens admissions

Noida International University has opened admissions for UG and PG courses at the School of Public Health and Human Development for the upcoming academic session 2022-2023. The courses include BBA in Hospital and Health Management, BPH (Bachelor of Public Health), MBA in Hospital and Health Management, and MPH (Master of Public Health). Last date to apply is March 31. Visit https://admissions.niu.edu.in/ for more information

Learn to play harmonica

Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa) offers a self-paced course on the Harmonica for beginners that will help the learner master basic techniques of playing the instrument. The course is led by Corky Siegel, blues harmonica player, blues pianist, singer, and songwriter. The fee for the Learn to Play Harmonica session is Rs.1299. Visit https://bit.ly/3u8Ft0t for more details

Design Thinking workshop

upGrad KnowledgeHut announced the roll out of its Design Thinking program, in collaboration with TinkerLabs. The new program aims to build design thinking skills and empower learners to develop innovative solutions for critical problems. The workshop is immediately available to learners enrolling in its March 2022 cohorts. For more information, visit https://www.knowledgehut.com/agile-management/design-thinking-course

FAU offers scholarships

Florida Atlantic University is offering scholarships for international undergraduate students from India (F-1 and J-1 degree-seeking applicants), including those recruited by Study Group. The scholarships provide a significant reduction in course fees. To be considered, applicants must be accepted as degree-seeking students and obtain a high school diploma or its equivalent before the first day of class. Minimum requirements include: Completed application on file by May 1; Minimum GPA equivalent minimum 3.5 on the 4.0 U.S. grading scale; Submission of SAT or ACT score (no minimum score required, but test scores may be used in selecting application recipients)

RiseUPreneurs launched

JAIN LAUNCHPAD (earlier known as JUiNCUBATOR), in association with Chenraj Roychand Centre for Entrepreneurship (CRCE), hosted the launch of “RiseUPreneurs” oat JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University). The virtual event was attended by students and faculty of JAIN (Deemed‐to‐be-University). The programme will be conducted through two stages. The first will cover guidance from idea to business plan. Upon completion, the participants will receive a certificate from JAIN (Deemed‐to‐be-University) in collaboration with JAIN LAUNCHPAD. In the second, top participants willreceive mentoring and prototyping support with an opportunity to create their own venture, get incubation and seed fund support from JAIN LAUNCHPAD along with access to tech stack from its partners.

Extramarks launches The Teaching App

Extramarks has launched the ‘The Teaching App’, an advanced teaching platform that extends the benefits of a live classroom teaching experience to school and private teachers, home tutors and coaching staff. It equips sthem with tools to create, manage, and track live class schedules on a single platform while automating the manual documentation tasks. The app lets teachers create, assign and customise assessments with access to over lakhs of questions in the Extramarks repository and also allows customiaation of notifications to make the experience interactive, engaging and fun. Visit https://www.extramarks.com/ for more information.

NLF Reading Challenge

The Neev Literature Festival is back with the second edition of the NLF Reading Challenge for Junior Readers. The four-month-long challenge from March to June 2022 is curated for children aged between 10 and 13 years and involves reading a set of 40 critically acclaimed Indian and global children’s books. Students from across India can register until March 31. The challenge will also give participants room to interact with 22 authors from the reading list. The Reading Challenge will conclude with the Grand Finale Quiz. To register, visit https://nlfreadingchallenge2022.paperform.co/

ConsciousLeap launches Wellspire

ConsciousLeap recently launched a personal and career coaching programme called Wellspire, a three-year integrated curriculum for higher grade students to help them get future-ready. Starting from Class 6 and continuing till Class 8, it will be delivered over 20 weeks in each academic year, guided by an in-house school teacher/counsellor who is trained in ConsciousLeap’s Make You Happen design and framework. This aims to help students fulfill their wellbeing needs.

Skill-Lync launches new programme

Engineering ed-tech start-up Skill-Lync has launched a new programme: Telecom Transformation using AI and ML. The course aims to help learners develop scalable telecom and ML skills aimed at solving problems in 4G, 5G, and beyond 5G telecommunication systems. The first live module will be led by Dr. Rajarajan Sivaraj, Principal Technical Architect at Mavenir. This 24-week programme is designed to offer a good mix of theoretical and practical knowledge with live and recorded video training, dedicated technical support, and four hands-on industry projects. For details, visit https://skill-lync.com

Women's Day celebrations

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Universal Business School and PSI Caliper, the U.S., announced a research project on Key Leadership Traits of India's Top 100 Women in leadership across fields. As a part of this six-monthly project, women in leadership positions from diverse fields such as public affairs, corporate sector, sports, entertainment, education, philanthropy, arts will be interviewed to understand their most significant attributes, qualities, skills, and mindsets that make them successful.

Amity Women Help Desk in association with different institutions of Amity University organised a two-day conference on “Strategies for Aatmanirbhar Bharat through Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) and Gender Equality”, as part of International Women’s Day 2022 celebrations. Speakers included Dr. Shabnam Hashmi, Social activist and founder, ANHAD; Dr. Meena Mishra, Chairperson, Brain Behaviour Research Foundation of India; Usha Roop Narayan, founder, Power to Empower; and Ajay Chitnis, filmmaker were among the speakers.

Institute of Management Studies, Noida, celebrated International Women’s Day with a programme on Gender Bias Inclusion and Equality. The programme had a performance and panel discussion and the chief guest was Kulneet Suri, senior director of IMS Noida.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, Chancellor of CMR University, was awarded the “Nari Narayani” award along with the 10 other women achievers at an event organised by Public TV.

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University celebrated the International Women’s Day at their campus with the theme ‘Breaking the Bias’ with a series of activities to celebrate the occasion. Women achievers were invited and felicitated during the occasion.

Lovely Professional University (LPU) commemorated International Women’s Day with an attempt to establish a world record for the longest line of sanitary pads. NSS volunteers lined up 26001 pads over 3256 metres. The idea was to spread awareness of menstrual hygiene. The pads were later on distributed to women in nearby villages and slum areas.

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, launched the "Sai Nari Abhilasha Foundation Life Women Empowerment Centre, on the occasion of Women's Day. The Chief Guest was Bandana Kumari, M.L.A. Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. This initiative aims to uplift the lives of underprivileged women by providing them with access to education and skill development.

RV University hosted a special lecture to observe International Women's Day. The key speaker, Dr. Pratima Murthy, director NIMHANS, stressed the need to addres serious inequities in our system that those that do not allow women to enjoy their full range of human rights. She made a mention of the serious gaps in the access to health and education.

Among the winners of the second edition of the Lilavati Awards chosen by AICTE were two Salem-based institutions Sona College of Technology and Thiagarajar Polytechnic College who won in the ‘Women Innovators’, and ‘Literacy and Life Skills’ categories respectively.

Bharathi Women’s College, Chennai, celebrated International Women’s Day with the theme Enterprise and Energize. Students presented cultural programme and hosted an exhibition-cum-sale of their handicrafts and other creations. Dr. C. D. Anuradha, Director, Educational Multimedia Research Centre and Professor, Centre for Biotechnology, Anna University was the Chief Guest.

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) hosted its first International Women’s Day summit “Women of the Future”. The event saw inspiring women achievers and leaders from New Zealand and India talk about their stories and discussions on issues relating to gender equality and mobilising resources to address equity and inclusion.