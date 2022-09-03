News from the world of Education: September 3, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

MSc Advanced Software Engineering

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is inviting applications for its MSc Advanced Software Engineering course starting in January 2023.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a closely related discipline, and English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

Fee: £20,650 for international students

https://bit.ly/3Ba8iyj

Molecular Biology with an Industrial Placement Year BSc

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is inviting applications for its four-year Molecular Biology with an Industrial Placement Year BSc course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: 80% in class 12 including Biology and a second Science. IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component; or an alternative acceptable English language qualification.

Fee: Tuition fee for 2023 entry has not been confirmed. Please use overseas 2022 annual tuition fee £25,670 as a guide.

https://bit.ly/3AL7bDv

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts announces admission for courses

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts recently announced admissions for various programmes.

Programmes: 18-month Advance Course in Culinary (Level 3), 18-month Course in Pastry (Level 3), 12-month Diploma Course in Culinary (Level 2), 12-Month course In Pastry (Level 2), six-month course in Pastry (Level 1), six-month course in Culinary (Level 1), three-month course on Basics in Culinary, three-month course in Basics in Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

Admission process: Applications are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognised Boards such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, or equivalents.

How to apply: Applicants must fill online application form available on https://www.chefibpa.com/.

Deadline: September 30

Specialisations with guaranteed internships

Internshala recently launched Specializations, a range of online courses, with guaranteed internships, with minimum ₹ 10,000/month stipend. It includes specialisation courses in Data Science, Full Stack Development, Digital Marketing, and Human Resource Management. The aim is to equip students with the right skills and experience to build successful careers. For details, visit, https://internshala.com/

Canadian Universities Education Fair

East West Unisys is organising a Canadian Universities Education Fair on September 5, from 11.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. at Vasant Vihar Club, 88, Paschimi Marg, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. Parents and students can interact with the Admission Officer and learn about education in Canada, on-and-off campus lifestyle, admission process, scholarships, and so on.

HCL Jigsaw winners

HCL recently announced the winners of the third edition of HCL Jigsaw. Winners were crowned as ‘India’s Top Young Problem Solvers’. Over 37,000 students from 2,185 private schools and 467 non-private schools situated across 850 cities registered, and 47% of students who registered were from tier-1 cities and 53% were from tier-2 and 3 cities.

University Aptitude Test

Scholarly Global will hold a complimentary University Aptitude Test on September 11 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The quiz will test a person's knowledge of English, General Maths Aptitude and Logical Reasoning. The first prize is $1,000 worth scholarship for research paper and the second prize is $500 for SAT Test prep. Class 9-12 students are eligible. For details, visit, https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/

Industry-oriented Phd programme

SciGenom Labs, in collaboration with CHARUSAT University, recently announced an Industry-based Ph.D. programme to support research in Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiome and Bio-Nanotech. It will enable students to participate in research activities with multiple international universities and scientists from independent research institutions to find solutions to real-world problems that plague humanity.

M.Sc. programme in Viticulture and Enology

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem invites applications for its M.Sc. programme in Viticulture and Enology

Eligibility: It is open to students with BA / BSc degrees from a recognised institution, in Life Sciences, Agricultural Sciences, or similar fields. Graduates of other fields will be required to complete supplementary studies. Candidates who meet all requirements will be invited for an interview. Participation in the Preparatory Programme is mandatory for students lacking an academic background in specific subjects. The registration deadline is October 18, and it will commence on November 10.

Application process: Aspirants must fill out the university’s application form and submit it to Mahyan Gon, at helenadahab@savion.huji.ac.il.

Admission cycle: The next batch of this programme will start on March 16, 2023, and the registration deadline is February 15.

Fees: The tuition fee is ₹ 2,168,136.85, including a workshop abroad. The tuition fee for Preparatory Programme is ₹ 11,292.38.

https://intschool.agri.huji.ac.il/msc-vit

Executive Certificate Programme in FinTech and Blockchain with Emeritus launched

S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), on September 30, will launch the third batch of the live, online Executive Certificate Programme in FinTech and Blockchain with Emeritus. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3Q0pcDo

Samsung PRISM Industry-Academia Programme

Samsung is expanding Samsung PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds) to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025, to stimulate the Indian innovation ecosystem and making students industry-ready. Over 4,500 Engineering students and 1,000 professors have so far worked with Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore to deliver live projects. Students have filed patents and published technical papers in domains such as AI, ML, and IoT.

Launches

IILM University recently launched The IILM Law School, the country’s first NEP 2020-compliant Law school.

NSE Academy Limited recently signed an agreement with HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC), to collaborate and launch a programme, ‘ Invest-Verse: An Introduction to the World of Investing’. It will be offered to college students across India through a holistic five-hour course, which will also be made available at https://www.hdfcfund.com/mf-bytes

Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune (ADYPU), recently launched NUOVOS, which includes programmes including MBA Pro (with specialisations in Digital Business and Innovation and Creative Leadership), MBA in Fintech, MTech in Space Tech, MTech in Digital Health and Innovation and BTech in Computer Science and Technology (Edtech and Healthtech).

Neeyamo recently launched Genesis, for placement committees, to create more job opportunities. Apart from building a long-term relationship with placement committee, conducting periodic activities and events where students can learn and participate, among others, it will also include partnering with educational bodies to create customised collaboration programmes.

Indian School of Business recently launched two Global Management Programmes on Coursera — Global Management Programme in Infrastructure (https://bit.ly/3AIdOXi) and Global Management Programme in Operations and Supply Chain (https://bit.ly/3BbcopU). Classes for the first batch, for both courses, will start on October 17. Those interested can submit an application on Coursera by September 10.

ConnectEd Technologies recently launched Studeasy. The platform, available as a free website and Android mobile app, has a collection of educational videos and assessments for 10 regional-language State Boards. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3oXifIa

Restore, Reach Out and Rejuvenate

Anant National University recently hosted TEDxAnantU themed ‘Restore, Reach Out and Rejuvenate’, with five experts, practitioners and thought leaders to share ideas, encouraging the youth to adapt to an ever-changing world. The event was attended by over 100 participants held at the university’s Ahmedabad campus.

Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test

Unacademy recently announced the second edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT). It is open to aspirants of NEET-UG, IIT-JEE, and Foundation (9-12) courses. It is scheduled online and offline on October 8 and 15. To benefit several learners, it will be held in collaboration with some schools, on their premises, from October 12 to 14. For applicants taking the test offline, the admit cards with relevant details will be issued through email, and the results will be announced on October 21. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3RbneSk

Model United Nations Conference'22

Institute of Management Studies, Noida’s Law department, recently organised a two-day Model United Nations (MUN) Conference.

Smart India Hackathon 2022

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) was chosen as one of the nodal centres for the hardware edition of the recently-held Smart India Hackathon 2022. The inaugural event took place on its campus. The other was JK Lakshmipat University, which was the nodal centre for the software edition.

Scholarships

M3M Foundation recently announced 500 scholarships, under its SAAKSHAR programme to provide financial help to Indian students from low-income families to continue and complete their education. The deadline for application in September 15. For details, visit, www.m3mfoundation.org

Waipapa Taumata Rau University of Auckland, Aotearoa, New Zealand, recently curated a range of scholarship package for Indian students totalling almost NZ$1.5 million. Featuring over 200 scholarships, it is available for high-achieving Indian students in 2023. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3KIOlBI

Macquarie University recently announced an early acceptance scholarship worth AUD 10,000 per year to reward outstanding students in India and South Asia. Students who commence their studies from 2023 onwards will be eligible for it and can avail it for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses. For details on application and eligibility, visit, https://www.mq.edu.au/

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT-Guwahati researchers recently developed an ultrasound-assisted fermentation method to produce a safe sugar substitute called ‘Xylitol’ from sugarcane bagasse. Th team was led by Prof. V.S. Moholkar, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, and included Belachew Zegale Tizazu and Kuldeep Roy who co-authored the research papers. It was published in Bioresource Technology (https://bit.ly/3CJgC9c) and Ultrasonics Sonochemistry (https://bit.ly/3QZFRbL). It also recently hosted the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon where 25 teams with 178 students participated.

An IIT-Jodhpur research team, led by Shankar Manoharan, Assistant Professor, Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering, recently studied the mechanisms behind the virulence and antibiotic resistance of a dangerous bacteria called Klebsiella pneumoniae. The team includes Ph.D. scholars Aastha Kapoor, Tamal Dey, and Ardhendu Chakrabortty, along with Prof. Vijayalakshmi Nag of AIIMS Jodhpur, and Karthikeyan Sivashanmugam of VIT, Vellore. The findings of this research were published in the journal, Microbiology Spectrum.

The institute also led a team which developed an efficient fluorescent molecular probe that can be used in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. The research has been carried out in collaboration with IIT-Kharagpur, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata. The findings were recently published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience journal.

IIT Kanpur and King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Lucknow recently announced nine fellows for the inaugural batch of the DBT School of International Biodesign-Synergizing Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SIB-SHInE) fellowship programme. They will work towards developing indigenised MedTech devices and systems to uplift the Indian healthcare ecosystem. The institute also signed an MoU with Niche Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals Limited, to do research on cultivation of Cannabis and its usage in pharma and Bioengineering.

Vehant Technologies recently signed an MoU with IIT-Mandi to promote Industry-academia collaborations. Also, IIT-Mandi’s researchers recently used natural polymer-based smart nanoparticles to treat colorectal cancer. The findings were published in the Journal Carbohydrate Polymers. The research was led by Garima Agrawal, Assistant Professor, School of Basic Sciences, and co-authored by her students Ankur Sood and Aastha Gupta from IIT Mandi and Prof. Neal Silverman along with his team from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, the U.S.

IIM-Kozhikode recently celebrated its twenty-seventh Foundation Day. Faizal E Kottikollon, Founder Chairman KEF Holdings Dubai, Chairman Meitra Hospitals, was the chief guest.

The Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management (CCMRM) at IIM Bangalore, in partnership with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), will conduct the International Research Conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy on February 23, 24, and 25, 2023. Applicants wishing to present original research paper should send their proposal by September 15. Also, the institute, along with King’s College London, recently received the UKRI-ICSSR grant on Enablers and Obstacles for UK-India Trade: Banks and Diasporas. The ongoing project is led by Prateek Raj IIMB, and Sunil Kumar and Kamini Gupta at King’s College London, who will come together as a panel on September 8, at the institute’s auditorium.

MoUs and partnerships

Hero Vired, in collaboration with NODWIN Gaming, recently launched a Certificate Programme in Gaming and Esports. Anyone above 18 years of age, and interested in the gaming and esports industry can enroll. For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3KJCBPj

Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA), in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education, recently launched a week-long special certification programme for educators, ‘Engaging Students for Deeper Learning in the Digital Age’. It commences on September 19. Those interested, register at https://bit.ly/3edkFjX

OPPO India recently partnered with Mensa India, to contribute to their Project Dhruv initiative, which identifies gifted children from underprivileged families, to educate them.

The Institute of Analytics, the U.K., in collaboration with the International Skill Development Corporation, recently launched the IoA analyst competency framework, which lays out a training programme to assist organisations in upskilling existing employees to become more data literate.

Smiling Tree recently partnered with ACME Mobility Solutions to organise a plantation drive at MLSVM School.

SRM University, in association with the Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation (India), recently organised Probiotics Awareness Day. Students from 15 schools participated in the competition by sharing presentations on the health benefits of probiotics.