News from the world of Education: December 6, 2023

December 06, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST

MCA in Data Analytics

JAIN Deemed-to-be University launched a two-year Master of Computer Applications programme in Data Analytics.

Eligibility: Pass in a three-year Bachelor’s programme in any stream from a UGC-recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 50% or an equivalent grade.

Details at https://bit.ly/47QdPYf.

IIAD opens applications

Indian Institute of Art and Design, in association with Kingston School of Art, Kingston University, the U.K., invites for UG and PG courses for 2024-25.

Eligibility: For UG programmes, candidates with 10+2 or equivalent in any stream with an aggregate of minimum 50% marks.For PG programmes, graduates in any stream or discipline from a recognised university.

Visit https://apply.iiad.edu.in/ for more.

M.Sc. Applied Psychology and Economic Behaviour

The University of Bath, the U.K., invites applications for the M.Sc. Applied Psychology and Economic Behaviour commencing in September 2024.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree with an overall First Class in Psychology or Economics, an appropriate Social Science or business-related subject, or a subject with a significant economics or modelling component.

Deadline: June 30

Apply at https://bitly.ws/33Wpv

Admissions open at IMS Noida

IMS Noida invites applications its UG and PG programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology.

Eligibility: Students who have passed 10+2 board exams from a recognised Board of Education.

Apply at https://imsnoida.com/

National Teachers’ Olympiad

Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR) will host the National Teachers’ Olympiad for teachers to showcase their pedagogical skills.

When: December 9 and 10

Mode: Online

Who can participate: In-service teachers, aspiring educators, school principals, heads of departments, teacher trainers, private tutors, former teachers, ed-tech teachers, and education influencers.

Register at https://nto.sttar.in/

Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science

Macquarie University has launched a three-year Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science for UG students.

Eligibility: HSC Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE), HSC Maths Advanced, or equivalent. Students of Indian boards must have at least 75% aggregate and an IELTS score of 7 with no band less than 6.5

Apply at https://bitly.ws/33IYm

Yuva Prativa Scholarship

ICA Edu Skills has unveiled the Yuva Prativa Scholarship 2023, which offers students upto 5% discount on course fees at all ICA Edu Skills centres.

Eligibility: Minimum qualification of high school

Deadline: December 31

Visit https://www.icajobguarantee.com/centers for details.

M.Sc. in Cancer Therapies

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for the course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2.2) Honours degree, or international equivalent in a Science or Health-related subject. IELTS score of 6.0 with no component below 5.5

For further information, visit https://bitly.ws/34z9j

International Postgraduate Scholarship

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering the International Postgraduate Scholarship 2024 to international students joining the University from selected regions including India.

Eligibility: Applicants must be a national of or permanently domiciled in India; their taught Master’s programme must be scheduled to commence at the University of Sheffield in September 2024, and they must have accepted the offer for their course before June 14.

For further terms and conditions, visit https://bitly.ws/XLBF

Events

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, inaugurated a Kendriya Vidyalaya and laid the foundation stones for six projects at the NIT Rourkela campus.

Bharti Foundation’s Quality Support Programme (QSP) recently trained teachers from 35 partner government schools in Dumka on enriching the learning environment through innovative teaching-learning materials. The programme has successfully facilitated co-scholastic interventions for holistic development of students and overall improvement in school environment in more than 850 partner government schools across 12 states and union territories.

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Pharmacy and Technology Management, Hyderabad, organised the National Pharmacy Week Conclave to bring together industry leaders, academia, and students to discuss, share insights on the future of pharmacy and healthcare technology.

Students of Satya School organised a weeklong awareness drive with discussions, poetry competitions, poster-making sessions for World Pollution Day.

SVKM’s NMIMS Bengaluru, in association with INDGenius and Y20 India, hosted a Y20 Talk on Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance featuring Surabhi Hodigere, a public policy specialist on technology policy.

Fifty Indian teenagers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi represented India at the seventh 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations headquarters to present projects in agriculture, climate change, diabetic patients, among others.

SAI International Education Group hosted the seventh edition of SAITED 2023. Around 7,000 students from 36 schools across the state participated. The theme was Evolving Perspectives: Navigating the Unseen Paradigm.

Vikram K. Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the U.K., launched India’s Moment: Changing Power Equations around the World, by Professor Mohan Kumar, Dean, Strategic and International Initiatives, O.P. Jindal Global University.

IILM University, Gurugram, organised a week-long AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL)-sponsored Faculty Development Programme on Data Analysis and its applications, to equip and empower faculty, researchers, and industry practitioners in Management, Engineering, and the Social Sciences.

LatentView Analytics unveiled Project Apoorva, which focuses on enhancing academic opportunities, career awareness, and exposure for adolescents through a specialised skill development programme across government schools in Chennai.

NIIT University hosted its 15th Annual Lecture. Vishwanathan Anand spoke on the theme Shaping a Beautiful Mind and stressed the need to promote intellectual growth and inspire learners to pursue excellence.

IRCAD India was inaugurated, in collaboration with Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, Indore, to foster training and research and development in minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Mohit Bhandari, an Indian bariatric surgeon will be the President.

The École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP), Yssingeaux (Haute-Loire, France), officially inaugurated the new extension to its campus, which includes three new classrooms, four laboratories and 32 student apartments, making it the world’s largest campus dedicated to the ‘Sweet Arts’.

Knowledgeum Academy hosted an international educational fair with 18 international universities from the U.S., as a part of the University Diploma Programme for IB Diploma students 1 and 2.

Saveetha College of Architecture and Design hosted the National Conference SCAD SONIC 2023, in hybrid mode to connect architects, designers, and enthusiasts.

Seventy-three higher education institutes including Lund University and Linköping University (Sweden), Aarhus University (Denmark), Eindhoven University of Technology and Hanze University of Applied Sciences (Netherlands), from 21 European Union (EU) Member States, participated in the eighth edition of the European Higher Education Virtual Fair India.

Pratyush Shankar, Provost, Navrachana University, recently published a book on History of Urban Form of India: From Beginning till 1900s, which was published by Oxford University Press. The book was unveiled at a ceremony in the university.

Stonehill International School celebrated its 15th anniversary with an evening of festivities involving students, faculty, and parents.

BIMTECH concluded the 13th International Conference on Management Cases 2023, in partnership with the University of South Florida Muma College of Business and the University of Eastern Finland. The event had two book releases, three keynote speeches and over 60 case presentations.

Orchids The International School, in collaboration with Abhyudaya, the social body of IIT-Bombay, hosted a Masterclasses on Python, AI and ML, as part of its tech carnival, MECHATHLON 2023. Students were exposed to coding exercises, interactive challenges, and real-world applications of coding principles.

Researchers from IISER Bhopal have completed the first-ever genome sequencing of the jamun tree. Vineet K. Sharma, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences along with Abhisek Chakraborty, Shruti Mahajan, and Manohar Singh Bisht published a paper in Frontiers in Plant Science.

GD Goenka University hosted its ninth convocation with Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, as chief guest.

Awards and recognition

The Indian Debating League (IDL) 3.0 concluded at IIT-Delhi after 6,000 debates across 450 schools, hosted by Burlington English and IDL. Pathways School and Heritage Xperiential International School, Gurugram; Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai; The Shri Ram School, Moulsari; Delhi Public School, Indirapuram; Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, bagged the title of Top Debaters.

Safeena Husain, Founder, Educate Girls, was awarded the WISE Prize for Education at the World Innovation Summit for Education.

Marwadi University received the A+ accreditation from NAAC.

Students from The Design Village won awards at the Indian Film House National Level Film Festival and the Alp International Film Festival for their sci-fi short film. Nithin Sam won the Best Director and Best Screenplay awards; Azil Ashraf received the Best Editing award, and Ashwin Rajesh, the Best Actor award.

Mohan Babu University’s N. Manikandan, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering was recognised among the top 2% of global scientists in the world list released by Stanford University for 2023.

Prof. Debarka Sengupta, Associate Professor of Computational Biology and Computer Science, and head of Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence at IIIT-Delhi, won the Merck Young Scientist Award for his work in harnessing AI for blood-based cancer detection and personalised treatment.

MoUs and partnerships

The University of Essex, the U.K., collaborated with Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore, and Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai, to nurture international relationships and advance global education and research.

IIIT Delhi has signed an MoU with IDEAS NCBR, Poland, to enable exchange of doctoral students, researchers and staff, joint education at the doctoral level, organisation and participation in seminars, symposia, among others.

Rukmini Devi Institute of Advanced Studies partnered with Stockgro to empower students with practical knowledge of stock market investments. It will feature four simulated trading sessions and four guest lectures conducted by Stockgro’s experts.

Vijaybhoomi signed an MoU with IISc’s Department of Centre for Product Design to cultivate a productive partnership in academics and research, promote knowledge sharing between them and enable student and faculty exchanges for mutual benefit and development.

Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture (VESCOA) signed an MOU with Wood from Finland, and Lab University of Applied Sciences to foster sustainable education pathways and innovative learning experiences for its students. Through these partnerships, VESCOA will offer free online certificate and diploma programmes, to students enrolled in Architecture and Interior Design courses.

ETS India signed an MoU with Vel Tech University to support students with TOEFL and GRE prep. It will also offer two merit scholarships. It also signed an MoU with Digii to integrate ETS’s assessments such as TOEFL and GRE with Digiicampus.

A.M. Jain College signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Corporation (TNASDC) to fortify skill development and employment opportunities in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector and create a seamless pathway for students to excel in the BFSI domain.

The Consortium for Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy, under the aegis of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, signed a MoU to elevate and enhance information technology education in the state. The collaboration focuses on identifying learning gaps and curating online training courses along with virtual and in-person seminars led by industry experts.

Next Education and SELCO Solar India Pvt Ltd collaborated to transform education through sustainable technology. This includes engaging with over 1,200 schools in rural Karnataka and over 200 more in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

Zamit, in collaboration with The Future Foundation, committed to support schools in empowering students and teachers with skills to thrive in the 21st century. The initiative also provides scholarships to students and grants to teachers for conducting original research, among others.

The WorldGrad partnered with La Trobe University, Australia, for its Global Year 1 Smart Programme, which allows students to complete the first year of their Bachelor’s degree and get guaranteed admission to La Trobe University in Australia and qualify for full post-study work rights.

News from the IIMs and IITs

IIT Mandi iHub and HCL Foundation concluded the first edition of its HIVE Conclave, in which researchers and industry professionals participated. The theme was Leading through Problem Statement: Following it with Solution Pitch.

IIT Kanpur won the AssisTech Foundation Award 2023 for engaging in assistive technology activities.

IIM Kozhikode and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed an MoU to give students exclusive access to a comprehensive suite of resources, including specialised training programs, workshops, and certifications offered by ACCA, while faculty members of the institute’s Finance, Accounting and Control department will benefit from collaborative research opportunities, professional development activities, and access to ACCA’s network of industry experts.

IIM Kashipur hosted a TEDx event themed Dwell and Conquer, which showcased a lineup of speakers such as Vartul Mittal, Jyoti Jha, Gaurav Kejriwal, Nitish Raj, Kanishk Agrawal, Ashwani Dhawan, Harshita Rao Motaparthi, Ella D’ Verma and Major Prajakta Desai.

IIM Lucknow joined the CFA Institute University Recognition Programme; its curricula has been acknowledged for incorporating academic courses aligned with the CFA Programme Candidate Body of Knowledge.