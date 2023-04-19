News from the world of Education: April 19, 2023

April 19, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

Noida International University opens admissions

Noida International University has opened admissions for full-time UG and PG programmes in Medicine, Law, Nursing, Engineering, Business Management, Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Design, Allied Health Science, Education and Research, Liberal Arts, Fine Arts.

For details, visit niu.edu.in

M.Sc. Renewable Energy and Decarbonisation Technologies

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for this course starting this September. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: A first-or-second-class honour’s degree (in Electrical or Electronic Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or cognate subject) from a U.K. university, or a similar institute internationally. IELTS requirement is 6.5 (no individual element below 5.5).

Visit https://bit.ly/417UGhi for details

M.Sc. Biochemical Engineering with Industrial Management

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for this one-year course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 60% or first-class in Science, Technology and Engineering, from a recognised university; overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3MYy1Qm

M.Sc. in Satellite Data Science

The University of Leicester, the U.K. invites applications for this one-year, full-time course beginning in September through Fateh Education.

Eligibility: A 2:2 degree is required in a relevant subject; IELTS 6.5 or equivalent, with at least a score of six in all four categories. If applicants’ first language is not English, they may need to provide evidence of their English language ability. The university’s English Language Teaching Unit (ELTU) offers a range of courses to help them.

Deadline: July 21 (Subject to change depending on course capacity)

More details at www.fateheducation.com

PFH German University of Applied Sciences opens admissions

PFH German, University of Applied Science, invites online applications its PG programmes across General Management, UX/UI, Lightweight engineering and composites, Industrial Engineering, New Mobility - Micro mobility, and Digitalisation and Automation.

Eligibility: First-class Bachelor’s degree, Fluent communication skills, command over technical knowledge. GRE, GMAT, and other such scores are not required. The university will conduct tests and interviews based on the student’s profile.

Deadline: June 15

For details, visit www.pfhindia.com

Design Week 2023

The Institute of Design at JK Lakshmipat University is hosting The Jaipur Design Week 2023, to bring together designers, students, schools, professionals, educators and others. There will be a range of activities such as Open Studios, Designathon, Thoughtspot, Workshops, Panel Discussions, Exhibit D, Design Haat, and a Pantone Party.

When: Until April 22

For details, and to register, visit https://bit.ly/41nzUtU

Enhancements to TOEFL iBT

ETS has announced Enhancements to TOEFL iBT that include a shortened TOEFL iBT test for administrations beginning July 26. The test will now take less than two hours to complete due to changes such as a shorter Reading section, the removal of all unscored test questions, increased score transparency, and many others. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/41gZjGb.

Conference on Public Policy and Management

IIM-Bangalore’s Centre for Public Policy will host the XVIII International Conference on Public Policy and Management on August 22 to 24. Academicians, students, research scholars, policy regulators, auditing and rating agencies, lawyers, NGO professionals and anyone with an interest in public policy can register.

For details on paper submission, registration fee, and so on, visit https://bit.ly/3GTQt9c.

SP Jain introduces PGDM on Coursera

S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research has introduced a two-year PG Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme on Coursera.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade points

To apply and for other details, visit https://bit.ly/3KQ4ZQa

AVV opens Ph.D. admissions

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offers research opportunities (full-and-part-time) in various disciplines such as Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Computing, Arts Humanities and Commerce, Physical Sciences, Social and Behavioural Sciences, Interdisciplinary Studies, Management, Life Sciences, Ayurveda and Medical Sciences. Selection will be based on academic records, written test and online interviews. Scholarships are also available.

Eligibility: Applicants holding a Master’s degree with minimum 65% marks and applicants holding a four-year UG degree with minimum 80% marks.

To apply and for other details, visit https://bit.ly/3AcQX6y

NMIMS School of Design admissions

NMIMS School of Design will close the admission process for its four-year B.Des in Humanising Technology soon. Candidates have to take the NMIMS-Design Aptitude Test (NMIMS-DAT) and appear for the studio test, personal interview and portfolio review.

Eligibility: Applicants must have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognised Board. International Baccalaureate Diploma students are eligible only if they have cleared their IB exam with a total of 24 credits (compulsory) and passed 3 HL and 3 SL mandatorily.

Register for the test at https://bit.ly/3MToTwo and, for other details, visit https://design.nmims.edu

SI-UK India to Host UK Education

SI-UK India is hosting an education fair for Indian students aspiring to study abroad.

When and where: April 21 at Hotel Shivalik View, Sector 17, Chandigarh; April 29 at SI-UK Coimbatore Office, Tristar Tower, 657, Avinashi Road; April 30 at Marriott Hotel, Lulu International Shopping Mall, Kochi.

For more details, visit, www.studyin-uk.in

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM Kashipur recently concluded its final placement season for MBA and MBA (Analytics) batch of 2021-23. Recruiters included HashiCorp, EXL Analytics, Royal Bank of Scotland, Nomura, MTR Group, to name a few. Over 200 organisations participated in the summer and final placements.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, recently laid the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, at IIT Guwahati.

IIT Kanpur hosted Samvardhan, its first annual academia-industry meet, Samvardhan. Over 15 companies from various industries participated and various talks, workshops and panel discussions were held for students to gain insights regarding career choices. It also provided students with a platform to exchange ideas, learn from each other and build professional networks.

Events

University of Sheffield academics are working with the European Space Agency on the recent JUICE mission, which will take detailed observations of Jupiter’s three icy moons.

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence recently launched Magus - High-Performance Computing Cluster, a supercomputer designed to meet the growing demands of data-intensive scientific and engineering research.

The inaugural edition of CSF Education Conclave 2023 was recently held and served as a platform for policymakers, academics, educators, and tech innovators to delve into Building a Strong Foundation for School Education in India.

ALLEN recently launched the ALLEN NExT App, designed to provide PG Medical students with a comprehensive solution for NEET-PG, INI-CET, and FMGE exam preparation. For more details, visit, www.allennext.com.

Prof. Snehal Shah, Associate Dean, Academics and Research, S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, was invited to join the Heinz College Dean’s Advisory Council at Carnegie Mellon University for three years.

Birla Institute of Management Technology recently held its 35th convocation ceremony.

The Association of American Universities (AAU) recently appointed members and co-chairs to a new task force to study expanding research and higher education partnerships between the U.S. and India. The members include Neeli Bendapudi, President, Pennsylvania State University; Robert J. Jones, Chancellor, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign; Pradeep K. Khosla, Chancellor, University of California San Diego; Satish K. Tripathi, President, University at Buffalo; and Sunil Kumar, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Johns Hopkins University.

Whistling Woods International School of Media Communication and Management hosted the third edition of Masterclass Marathon. Experts spoke to students about Multiplex Programming, Public Relations, Sports Journalism and Neurodiversity.

Students of CMR University celebrated World Art Day by showcasing their artistic talents through more than 100 art pieces displayed on campus.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management recently hosted its 26th convocation. A total of 227 degrees were conferred on students of the PGDM (General), PGDM (Financial Management), PGDM (R and BA), PGDM (Executive), PGDM (27 months) and PGDM - LBSITM Indore.

K T Rama Rao, IT minister of Telangana, launched the U18 elections organised by WhatIsMyGoal, which saw around 200 students from 50 schools across the state compete for a range of positions for the mock assembly.

A Distinguished Public Lecture on the Constitutional Travels through Education, was recently organised by the School of Law, RV University. R. Venkatramani, the Attorney General of India, addressed the audience.

Lovely Professional University students recently won 21 medals, including three gold, four silver, nine Bronze, and five Excellence awards, at the global GO48 International Challenge.

DAV Centenary School Paschim Enclave recently organised a prize distribution ceremony for its meritorious students and alumni on its 37th foundation day.

KL Deemed to be University organised its placement success meet, which saw 300 companies visit the campuses and recruit 2,810. Yashwini, B.Tech. student at the university was awarded the NCC Commendation Appreciation Award for her exceptional performance in the drill and active participation in all NCC service programmes.

Child Rights Fellowship (CRF), a collaboration between Ashoka University and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), recently hosted the convocation ceremony for its second batch.

Divyanshi Gupta, a student of Adarsh Jain Dharmik Shiksha Sadan, Delhi, was awarded the first prize for her edtech startup Skill Before Degree, as part of the pan-India CEO Challenge.

Mount Carmel College and the Almond Board of California hosted a session for the college’s students on the benefits of almond consumption.

IIAD recently unveiled Reimagining Heritage, an exhibition conducted with the collaboration of The Aga Khan Trust for Culture for third-year Interior Architecture and Design students to showcase their work.

IISER Bhopal researchers, led by Abhijit Patra, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, developed a novel method to produce free-standing crystalline nanoporous organic films that can separate toxic organic micropollutants from water. A paper co-authored by Abhijit Patra, and research scholars Arkaprabha Giri, G. Shreeraj, and Tapas Kumar Dutta was published in Angewandte Chemie

The Department of Electronics and Communication Systems, AM Jain College, Chennai, won the first prize in project presentation at Krishna College, Coimbatore, for a low-cost three-axis mini-CNC plotter machine that can print text, images, and signatures.

KIIT Global School conducted an orientation programme for parents of students enrolled in the upcoming academic year.

NMIMS MPSTME’s Civil Engineering department recently published two patents, research papers at international conferences, and completed several student-led projects on topics such as renewable energy, groundwater modelling, and self-healing concrete.

Students of Canadian International School, through the CAS English Conversation Club, are teaching English to 40 housekeeping staff of the school to improve their fluency and instil a greater connection between them and the school community.

Subhash Chandra from GITAM Deemed-to-be University received a research project on the desalination of brackish water for industrial uses from the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, GoI.

Zamit has launched Teaching Excellence and Relevance Management or TERM Analysis, a research-based AI-driven analytical tool that helps teachers analyse their current teaching proficiencies as well as map future potentialities.

Azim Premji University has launched an Early Learner Assessment (ELA), an open-access handbook for developmental assessment of children between three and five years. The book is available at https://bit.ly/3KOHg2T.

MoUs and collaborations

Global Educational Venture recently collaborated with King’s College to provide British education to learners across the globe.

Dewan V.S. Institute of Hotel Management recently signed an MoU with Edu Brain Overseas to provide international internship and overseas placement opportunities to its students.

Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, (Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation), Government of India, to share its expertise for the National Mission for Clean Ganga. Also, the university’s annual youth festival, Aminova 2023, was held recently.

IILM University, Gurugram signed an MoU with the National Mission for Clean Ganga, under the aegis of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

ICRI recently collaborated with Suresh Gyan Vihar University to offer various Allied Health, Agriculture and Data Sciences courses.

One Million for One Billion, in partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, launched and implemented the Green Jobs and Sustainability Accelerator programme in Climate Change.

The Lexicon Schools partnered with Scholar to offer a Foundation Course to students from Classes 6 to 10 to lay the groundwork for IIT-JEE and NEET preparation. Additionally, an Integrated Programme is also being offered to students in Class 11, which combines a regular CBSE academic programme with preparatory classes for IIT-JEE and NEET.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited collaborated with SGT University, Gurugram, to provide a platform for experiential hands-on learning and experience of live research projects of the pharmaceutical industry and access to placement opportunities at Akums.

Next Education partnered with Zeeko to introduce Magical Leaders, a peer-led entrepreneur programme delivered through their innovative online 3D world to schools in the West Asia and India.

Bentley Systems recently collaborated with the Symbiosis Institute of Technology to organise a four-day faculty development programme, focusing on how digital twins are transforming the infrastructure sector and how technology is enabling Civil Engineering design.